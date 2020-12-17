The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to an officer-involved shooting at the Concord Chase Apartments off Hurt Road in Smyrna on Thursday.
The GBI’s presence was requested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department.
The GBI reports a member of the Cobb County Sheriff SWAT team shot and killed an occupant of an apartment on Springbrook Trail at approximately 4:41 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting occurred during the execution of a search warrant by agents of the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at that location, the GBI states.
Police said the individual, whose name has not been released, was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.
This is the 92nd police shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2020. Following the conclusion of the agency’s investigation, the results will be presented to the Cobb District Attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.