Cobb police shot and killed a man early Friday who they say was armed with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man Friday afternoon as Matthew Joseph Wilbanks, 41, of Marietta.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday when Cobb County Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute call regarding a suicidal man in the 4000 block of Landing Drive in northeast Cobb, the GBI said.
“During the incident, Wilbanks advanced toward officers while holding the knife. An officer discharged his firearm, striking Wilbanks. Wilbanks died on scene,” the GBI said.
Cobb police described the weapon as a “large hunting-type knife” and said Wilbanks “presented a threat to the officers.”
No other injuries were reported, police said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings in the state. Upon completion, the GBI’s findings will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.