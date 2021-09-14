Sep. 13—SMYRNA — A man was killed by Cobb police officers after taking a hostage — who was rescued and is in stable condition — at a Smyrna apartment complex, police said Monday afternoon. Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. Monday to a report of an armed subject and shots fired at the Concord Crossing apartment complex, Sgt. Wayne Delk said. Nyesha Banks, a neighbor in the apartment complex, ...