The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who died in a Douglasville police chase Sunday morning as Dequan Cortez Glenn, 24, of Atlanta.
A news release from the GBI said a preliminary autopsy showed Glenn died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Glenn died following a police chase early Sunday morning. According to the GBI, Douglasville Police Department officers were conducting a driver’s license and safety checkpoint on Chapel Hill Road when, around 2:07 a.m., they spotted a vehicle trying to avoid police.
After a vehicle chase, Glenn fled on foot. Douglasville police requested assistance from Austell authorities, who located Glenn. An Austell police officer exchanged gunfire with Glenn, and an Austell K-9 named "Jerry Lee" was shot once in his front leg.
Glenn continued to flee on foot parallel to I-20, and was located by a Georgia State Patrol aviation unit just after 5 a.m. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members tried speaking with him and “during their attempts they reported hearing a gunshot.”
“Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and rendered medical aid,” a GBI news release said. “A handgun was found near his body.”
Glenn was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the Austell K-9 is resting at home after the gunshot wound required surgery, police say.
K-9 Jerry Lee, Deputy Chief Natalie Poulk said in an email, had a doctor’s visit Wednesday morning to change his bandages. Due to the severity of his injuries, the dog may be retiring from K-9 duties.
Austell Police are accepting donations to cover Jerry Lee’s medical care. Those interested should contact Poulk at npoulk@austellga.gov. The department will be posting a donation's page.
