More gang members have been arrested this month in relation to a 2018 robbery of a Kennesaw Texaco gas station, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.
Five masked gang members nearly ran over a Kennesaw police officer as they fled the Texaco, at 3870 Moon Station Road, in a stolen black Dodge Charger on Oct. 1, 2018, police say.
Officers claim they witnessed the robbery and shortly afterwards found the abandoned getaway vehicle, containing a Texaco cash box, a gun, a mask, gloves, bolt cutters and crowbars.
The latest suspects arrested in relation to this incident are Michael Ulysses Morgan, 19, Jamarcus Purnell, 21, and Antwon Mark Palmer, 21, all of Atlanta.
The GBI issued a press release this week stating the trio’s arrests were the result of a joint investigation involving Kennesaw police, the GBI’s gang taskforce, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Officers recovered a stolen handgun, leading to the arrests of Morgan and Purnell on Aug. 23, police say, adding that Palmer was arrested Aug. 19.
“This incident was similar in nature to many incidents which occurred in the metro Atlanta area since April of 2018,” the GBI said this week. “The five suspects in this investigation are associated with the criminal street gang known as 30 Deep, a well-documented criminal street gang known for committing 'smash and grabs' in northern Georgia and in the surrounding states since the late 2000s.”
The others arrested in relation to the Texaco robbery are 26-year-old Atlanta resident Vernard Xavier O’Neal, 26, who was apprehended in mid-May, and Montarius Daniels, the GBI says.
Its investigation of the incident continues.
Jail records show the suspects face a range of felony and misdemeanor charges including gang activity, theft, reckless driving, fleeing police, receiving stolen property and possessing guns and tools of crime.
Of the five men arrested, three remain in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond — Morgan, Palmer and O’Neal, records show.
