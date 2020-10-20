A Cobb County natural gas provider expects to more than double its revenue after acquiring another energy firm.
Gas South, based on Cumberland Boulevard in south Cobb, will acquire Infinite Energy, based in Gainesville, Florida, the two companies announced in a news release Tuesday.
According to the release, Gas South expects to double its annual revenues to about $1 billion. The firm will provide natural gas to about 425,000 customers across the Southeast.
Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South, said the merger brings together two key energy providers.
"The opportunity to acquire Infinite Energy brings together two strong and successful companies with shared geographic footprints, similar 'people first' cultures and complementary core business competencies," Greiner said. "We've long admired the work Darin and Rich have done to launch one of the original natural gas providers in Georgia and Florida and build it into an impressive energy retailer that also has a leading wholesale and trading business. We're excited to welcome Infinite Energy's employees and customers to Gas South."
Cook praised Gas South by saying, “We can’t think of a better company to continue our legacy than Gas South. … Like us, they are committed to high ethical standards for serving customers and employees alike.”
Gas South will remain based in Cobb while maintaining Infinite Energy's presence in Gainesville, where co-CEOs Darin Cook and Rich Blaser founded the firm in 1994. Customers will include residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale consumers.
The merger, expected to close by the end of the calendar year, will require normal regulatory approvals, the companies said. Truist Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank will facilitate the acquisition.
“Gas South will acquire Infinite Energy’s wholesale and retail natural gas business and customer list, located primarily in the states of Georgia and Florida,” the companies said in the release.
Gas South provides natural gas to more than 300,000 customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Infinite Energy serves natural gas customers in Georgia, Florida Ohio and New Jersey.
Infinite Energy’s retail electricity business located in Texas is not included in the merger.
