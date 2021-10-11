MARIETTA — Gas prices across the state have risen about 8 cents in the last week, and local motorists say they're feeling it in their pocketbook.
The rise in gas prices comes alongside a rise in the price of crude oil, according to the not-for-profit American Automobile Association. AAA reported Monday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia was $3.06, while in Cobb it was $3.05.
Though he paid $2.84 per gallon as he filled up his truck at the QuikTrip on Powder Springs Street in Marietta on Monday morning, Tucker Crutchfield said he's watched with despair as gas prices have continued to creep up over the past few months.
Crutchfield, a Paulding resident and student at Chattahoochee Tech in Marietta, said higher prices mean the difference between saving the money he makes by cutting grass on weekends and having to put that money directly into his gas tank. It takes about $100 to fill the tank.
"I've got a 40-something-minute drive to school one way," he said. "I come to school three days a week, and if I do anything over the weekend — and it's obviously because of the truck — but I'm filling up three times a week."
At the end of his visit to top off the quarter-tank he had left, Crutchfield paid $89 and change.
At the Racetrac on Canton Road in northeast Cobb Monday afternoon, Marietta resident Mia Holt was filling up her Infiniti sedan as she prepared to make an hour trip on an errand for a family member.
Holt said her car takes premium gas, so on top of the rising prices, she also paid 50 cents more per gallon than for regular gas at the station.
"I pay $40 maybe $50 for gas, and I have other things to pay for," she said, adding that all the driving she does to help family members with different tasks means she has to fill up every week. "I do a lot of driving."
The state average for regular unleaded gas on Monday was also 8 cents more than a month ago, but $1.07 more than this time last year.
AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said Georgia motorists saw a jump in price this weekend, and with the price of crude oil "stubbornly staying above $70 per barrel," crude prices will likely keep prices high.
It now costs motorists $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline — $9 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak at $2.46 per gallon, AAA reports.
A gallon of gas is slightly lower in Cobb than Atlanta, where it's $3.06 and far lower than Fulton County, where the average price was $3.18 on Monday.
Some of the most expensive metro markets in Georgia can be found around Savannah ($3.18), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.15), and Brunswick ($3.11).
Some of the least expensive metro areas in the Peach State include Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.98), Columbus ($2.99), and Augusta-Aiken ($3).
