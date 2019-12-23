Good news and bad news for those with wallets worn out from holiday gift shopping – gas prices are expected to remain the same or drop through the holiday week, but they won’t reach the same lows they hit last Christmas. And drivers may ring in 2020 with higher pump prices, according to auto group AAA.
A gallon of regular cost Georgia motorists an average of $2.38 per gallon Monday. That’s a penny less than a week ago and 4 cents less than last month, but 24 cents more than this time last year, AAA said.
Cobb drivers can expect to pay a little less than the state average: $2.36 a gallon is the norm here, the same as in most of the north metro. But fill up early if your holiday travels take you across the Chattahoochee – Fulton County’s gas is among the most expensive in the state with an average price of $2.50 a gallon.
In a release, AAA said this month's lower prices are thanks in part to healthy oil reserves, but higher crude prices compared to last year are keeping prices from falling further.
Last winter’s crude prices were mostly $44-$52 per barrel, while this winter’s prices could go over $60 per barrel as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners continue to reduce production to reduce global supply. That could translate to higher prices in January, said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano.
“The reduction in global crude supply is expected to help drain the market, which will likely be oversupplied during the first half of next year,” Casselano said. “This could potentially mean expensive crude oil and gas prices in January as compared to the start of recent years, assuming crude demand remains robust.”
