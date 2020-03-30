As more people are staying home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, drivers are noticing that gas prices have gone down.
In Georgia, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline is down to $1.85 per gallon, according to the auto group AAA. The Monday state average is 11 cents less than last week, 42 cents less than last month and 75 cents less than this time last year. The auto group projects gas prices will continue to decline this week.
It now costs $27.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, $13.35 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit a peak of $2.74 per gallon.
"Americans are being urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, because of this we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which has ultimately driven down demand, increased gasoline supply and pushed pump prices down,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “Georgia motorists do not need to rush to the pumps to fill-up. Currently, there is ample U.S. gasoline supply and no disruption to distribution at gas stations.”
Georgia's downward gas price trend is consistent with national averages. AAA reports that the national average price was down 12 cents to $2.02 per gallon for regular gasoline, the lowest since March 2016.
Oil prices have been driven down in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis and its economic impact, as well as the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Gas demand in the United States has dropped by over a million barrels to 8.8 million in the past week, according to the Energy Information Administration. AAA reports that crude oil prices are at an 18-year low.
Cobb County's average for regular unleaded gas is $1.87. That's slightly above the state average, as well as Atlanta's average of $1.83.
Victor Sanchez, a consultant for Chick-fil-A, said he appreciated the change as he pumped his wife's large truck at the Racetrac on Church Street in Marietta.
"It's a good thing that they're coming down," he said. "I just happened to be driving by and I realized, this is my wife's truck, that it was so low on gas, that's why I stopped by. Normally we go to Costco or somewhere where normally the prices are better. But you don't know what's going to happen in the next couple weeks or so, so a full tank of gas is better than an empty one."
The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.03), Brunswick ($2.01) and Albany ($1.96,) AAA reported. The areas with the lowest gas prices in the state are Dalton ($1.61), Rome ($1.69) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($1.80.)
For more information, visit https://gasprices.aaa.com.
