Gas prices in Georgia and Cobb County decreased slightly this week, but prices remain high compared to a month ago. Cobb residents and visitors are making minor adjustments to their driving habits.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few days,” AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict if gas prices will decline this week, but [we] should be prepared to deal with price fluctuations at the pump for the rest of the summer.”
At $4.47 per gallon as of Monday, Georgia’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago and 34 cents more than a month ago, according to data from AAA.
Drivers are still making minor changes to their driving habits. Kennesaw resident and Georgia State University student Trey Jones is trying to keep driving to a minimum until gas prices go down, he said.
“Whenever I have a half a tank I try to fill it then so I don’t have to fill the whole thing up,” Jones said.
Jones also tries to get all of his errands finished in one trip. If gas prices continue to go up, he said he will have to create a stricter budget.
“[Gas prices are] disappointing, but it's also something that I have to adjust to if I want to keep moving around, so I'm just trying to adjust the best way I possibly can until everything gets fixed,” Jones said.
Fulton County resident Kim Secia stopped in Kennesaw for gas on her way to Blue Ridge since gas is cheaper in Cobb than Fulton, she said. Secia said she hasn’t had to change her budget much, but she did decide to put off a few driving trips for the time being.
“I try not to drive as much,” Secia said. “I do have to put off some … driving vacations because of it.”
According to AAA, as of Monday, it costs drivers $67.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is 15 cents less than last week.
A small drop in demand from 9.2 million barrels a day to 9.09 million barrels a day contributed to the slight decrease in gas prices this week, but crude oil prices remain unstable and the cost of gas will likely remain high, according to AAA.
Some residents are feeling pain at the pump, but they haven’t had to make big changes yet. Adrian Consonery of Cobb County said he spends around $350 per week on gas between two cars, but he hasn’t adjusted any vacation plans and it hasn’t affected his budget yet.
“Everything is still good. As long as I can take care of everything,” Consonery said. “And you know what, the gas prices do, have to be honest, they do hurt. You know, because you have money that you have put towards something else, [now] you have to wait.”
As of Monday, as far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Brunswick, where it is $4.55, and least expensive in Catoosa-Dade-Walker, where it is $4.31, according to AAA data.
The national average is still higher than the state average at $4.98, which is 3 cents less than last week’s national average, according to AAA.
CEO of a New Zealand fishing and health company, Noel Turner, was traveling through Cobb County on Monday and offered his perspective on gas prices in Georgia.
“You just gotta have to navigate through it. You know, if you don't like the gas prices, what I'll suggest, what I did, I bought a bike,” Turner said. “Rethink your life and restructure your life if the gas prices aren’t working.”
While switching to bike travel might be impossible for many commuters in metro Atlanta, Cobb residents are doing what they can to accommodate high gas prices.
“You know, life's changed,” Turner said. “You're gonna have to change the way we operate.”
