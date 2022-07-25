As of Monday, average Georgia gas prices had fallen by 14 cents since last week, according to AAA data. While average gas prices in Cobb County have also decreased since last week, they still remain higher than the state average.
At $3.90 per gallon, Georgia’s average gas price is below $4.00 for the first time since early May, though it is still 94 cents higher than the average price at the same time last year.
“Lower domestic demand for gas, and declining crude oil prices continues to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson for AAA, in a press release Monday.
In Cobb County, the average gas price dropped to $4.03 a gallon, down 19 cents from last week but still 13 cents higher than the state average. However, both Georgia’s and Cobb’s average prices are still well below the national average of $4.35.
According to AAA data, as of Monday it costs $58.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, $14.10 more than the same time last year.
Regarding Georgia metro markets, gas is now most expensive in Brunswick at $4.00, while it is least expensive in Albany at $3.61. The average price of gas in the Atlanta market has now dropped below $4.00 to $3.97.
Regarding the falling prices, AAA credited less demand and lower oil prices with the drop.
"The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel," AAA stated. "The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14."
