Marietta police are advising people to stay clear of Whitlock Avenue, part of which is closed due to a gas main leak.
The police department issued a public advisory about 10:45 a.m. Friday saying Whitlock Avenue is closed between Durham Street SW and Cleburne Avenue.
“Gas main leak occurred on Whitlock Avenue and the roadway is closed in both directions between Durham and Cleburne,” police stated. “All traffic on Whitlock in this area is being re-routed.”
Marietta police said "utilities" have been notified and repairs are being made but “this may block traffic for an extended period of time.”
“We do not have a time frame to give you yet,” the department’s advisory said.
Return for updates.
