Marietta police say a gas leak has closed southbound lanes of Cobb Parkway, just south of the intersection with Roswell Road.
A 911 caller reported the leak just before 4 p.m., after seeing and smelling fumes coming from a dig site at the Popeye's restaurant along Cobb Parkway, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
He said the caller identified themselves as a former employee of a gas company.
McPhilamy said the police department is directing traffic around the lane closures and considering next steps.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.