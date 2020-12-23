A teacher at Garrett Middle School has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for a week at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Jacob Furse, 30, a chorus and drama teacher at the Austell school, was admitted to the hospital Dec. 16, Kate Doriot wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.
“At this point he will be hospitalized for at least 10 days, hopefully making it home to be with his wife and child by the new year,” she said.
The teacher's job is the main source of income for him, his wife, Molly, and their young son, Noah, and the family is expecting another child in April, Doriot said.
This is at least the second teacher from Cobb County School District to be hospitalized with the coronavirus. Patrick Key, an art teacher at Hendricks Elementary School near Garrett Middle, was admitted to a hospital Nov. 15, and has spent much of his time in intensive care and on life support systems.
The GoFundMe is raising money to help the Furse family with household and medical bills. As of Wednesday morning, it had raised $450. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/fursefamily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.