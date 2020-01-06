A 39-year-old Covington man was cited by authorities in Cobb County Monday after the garbage truck he was driving overturned in Cumberland, causing major traffic disruption.
A 2007 Freightliner owned by Moreno Trucking Inc overturned just after 10 a.m. while navigating the slight curve of the I-75 entrance ramp from I-285 eastbound, records show.
The truck slid approximately 150 feet across the right lane of the interstate entrance ramp and struck the guard rail and traffic barriers on the right shoulder.
"Skid marks began in the (truck's) lane and stretched approximately 170 feet up to where there were gouge marks indicating the overturned front right wheel of the cab of the tractor trailer; from which point the front of the tractor trailer was located another 150 feet away," the crash report stated.
While Georgia State Patrol worked to clear the scene, I-285 eastbound at I-75 was restricted to a single lane for about an hour and a half, investigators said.
The truck driver was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions, records show. He told authorities he was traveling about 45 miles per hour before the crash, as stated in the crash report.
Lt. Stephanie Stallings of Georgia State Patrol, speaking shortly after the trailer overturned, said vehicles were being diverted on I-75 south to get around the crash and subsequent traffic congestion.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no one was injured.
The driver stated he "felt his trailer shake and heard a loud noise as he overturned," the crash report stated.
