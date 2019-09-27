Cobb county adjudicators say they're taking a stand against gangs in the county with the creation of a new specialty court aiming to correct the life course of teens at risk for gang affiliation.
The new juvenile court program, called RISING, will take on its first 10 members in January, according to Cobb Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Grannis, who will preside over the new court. Grannis said a multidisciplinary team is already meeting to establish the program's framework.
The judge said RISING will function like an accountability court in that its participants will meet regularly and be responsible for meeting goals and checkpoints throughout the yearlong, six-phase program.
RISING stands for the six phases of the gang prevention program: rebuild, invest, support, integrate, navigate and graduate.
Grannis said the court will take a cognitive behavioral approach to deter at-risk youth, ages 12 to 16, from gang involvement.
He said candidates for the program will be youth charged with minor offenses such as simple battery or disrupting public schools. No active gang members or leaders will be eligible, according to court officials.
"Our mission is to address individuals who are at high risk of gang activity and provide them with the necessary services for both the child and the family to prevent further gang activity and to provide them with a different idea — different options," he said.
Exercises expected to be included over the course of the program include creation of vision boards at the beginning and end, life coaching, drug education for youth without substance use issues, drug counseling for those using substances, creation of an education plan for after high school and mock job interviews, among others, Grannis said.
Through his years as a prosecutor, Grannis said he saw too many young adults who had been dragged into gang activity simply because they felt they belonged nowhere else. He said over the years, he'd worked closely with Sharon Mashburn, Cobb juvenile probation supervisor and head of the county's gang prevention unit.
"She and I sat down and discussed the fact that we have this issue in Cobb where an awful lot of kids are being influenced both in the schools and in the communities by gangs," Grannis said. "It's a very difficult thing to see. The effect is far-reaching. It doesn't just affect the victims of the crime. It affects the child's family, it obviously affects the child and it affects the community as a whole."
Mashburn serves as program coordinator of RISING and will nominate candidates to the program.
"I think the court will have a huge impact on the county," Mashburn said. "We give them all the tools, all the abilities, all the help that they need to make better decisions so that they basically are strong enough not to join the gang — that the gang is just not appealing to them."
After spending years in gang prevention in Cobb, Mashburn said she's come to understand that gangs don't discriminate. They recruit any background or demographic, she said.
"We see, across the board, all the kids are being impacted in Cobb County. They're all at risk," Mashburn said.
A 30-minute speech at schools in the county is not enough if the children who hear it go home to a neighborhood, friends or siblings who might glorify or accept gang activity, she said. So the courts are taking a proactive approach, Mashburn said.
Mathis Wilkens, an assistant district attorney assigned to juvenile court, said he'll be in charge of screening candidates for potential induction. He'll also be deciding on potential action should participants re-offend, but said custody at the juvenile detention center is a last resort.
"If there are any voids, whether it's a family issue that's going on or some educational issue, we can help fill that void so that the gang doesn't come in and take over," Wilkens said.
Wilkens said the district attorney's office will prosecute gang crimes "to the fullest extent of the law," but that any child taken out of the clutches of gangs will be one less gang member in Cobb.
