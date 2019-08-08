Seven gang members crashed a Smyrna birthday party and attacked two revelers, kicking and punching the victims in front of about 30 people including children, Cobb County police say.
A woman’s bathing suit top was ripped off and she was punched in the face while a man was repeatedly kicked and punched in the June 15 incident, according to arrest warrants issued last week.
So far, two men have been arrested in relation to the incident and remain in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond, each facing a felony charge of criminal gang activity and a count of misdemeanor battery.
Those arrested are Justin Marquell Bryant, 19, of Smyrna, and Elijah Ziven Young, 19, whose address is not listed in jail records.
Bryant was arrested by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies on June 24 in Paulding County and also faces two misdemeanor counts of failing to appear and one of violating probation, jail records show.
Young was arrested by Cobb police in Powder Springs on Aug. 1 and also faces a misdemeanor probation violation charge.
Arrest warrants were also issued Aug. 1 for four other men in relation to the attack.
The warrants are for Travis Crankfield, Tylor Crankfield, Charles Fountain and Briheem Roberts, who each face a felony charge of criminal gang activity and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Police say the seven attackers belong to the “Mucho Gang” and plotted the assault at the birthday party, at Tolleson Park Pool on King Springs Road.
Between 9:55 p.m. and 10:10 p.m., the gangsters parked in a discreet location and walked as a group from the wood line to the pool area where the party was taking place, warrants state.
The male victim was attacked by the gang members, suffering bruising and open cuts to his elbows and knees, police say.
The female victim had her bathing suit top ripped off and was punched in the face with a closed fist, which was witnessed by the 20 to 30 people at the party who ranged in age from 5 to over 50 years old, warrants state.
“From watching the security footage it is evident that there was fear and panic spread throughout the crowd when the attack occurred,” warrants state. “The majority of the citizens in the immediate area fled the scene on foot when the attack began.”
Police say the seven gang members fled the area as a group, running back into the wood line.
The Mucho Gang is a known street gang in Cobb County associated with other crime, officers say.
