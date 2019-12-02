An Acworth teen police call a member of a Bloods-affiliated gang is behind bars, accused of pistol whipping and attempting to rob a man outside a Marietta gas station.
According to his arrest warrant, 17-year-old Joshua Leonard approached the man outside the Chevron Food Mart on Roswell Street near the Big Chicken on Oct. 1. Police said Leonard asked the man about purchasing items he had for sale, and the two went around the side of the building. That’s where police said Leonard pulled a handgun and beat the victim over the head with its butt.
The warrant says Leonard tried to rob the victim, but he had no cash on him. Leonard then ordered the victim to go into the convenience store and take out cash from the ATM, but the victim contacted the police and Leonard fled on foot, the warrant states.
Leonard was arrested on Nov. 19, and police said he admitted to being a member of the 1831 Piru Bloods and gave details about his participation in the gang.
According to police, Leonard said he was initiated into the gang in Douglasville when he was 14 after being “jumped in,” an initiation where a new member is beaten up for a certain amount of time before joining.
The Bloods got their start in California in the 1970s and have since spread across the country. The Pirus also started out west and are affiliated with the Bloods.
According to police, the Bloods and associates have committed crimes including murder, burglary, thefts and “a multitude of heinous criminal acts in Cobb County and metro Atlanta.” In March, the Cobb County District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of nine suspected 1831 Pirus, including the leader and a key lieutenant, in a major operation incorporating officers from multiple departments.
Leonard now faces charges of armed robbery, assault and gang violations. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.
