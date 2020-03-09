MARIETTA — County commissioners sparred over their approval of tax-exempt bonds Monday morning, with one saying “we’re being asked to vote on things we have no idea about.”
The Development Authority of Cobb County can issue tax-exempt bonds with approval from the Cobb Board of Commissioners. Tuesday, commissioners will consider approving three such requests from the development authority, two to refinance existing bonds.
At a Monday morning meeting where commissioners reviewed the agenda for their full meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she would not vote to approve the bonds, saying commissioners hadn’t been given “any information to justify this decision.”
One request calls for $20 million in bonds that would refinance existing bonds used to pay for athletic fields at Kennesaw State University. Another, totaling $25 million, would refinance bonds on a research facility in Smyrna.
The third would have the development authority issue $19 million to help the Marietta Housing Authority finance a new affordable, senior housing development.
A similar request was shot down last fall.
In October, a subsidiary of the Marietta Housing Authority known as Lemon Street Development Corporation and a private developer sought tax-exempt bonds to expand an affordable senior apartment development that had recently broken ground in Powder Springs.
The attempt generated blowback.
Neighbors said the Marietta Housing Authority, whose leadership insists does not have to abide by the county’s zoning ordinance, didn’t seek their buy in or do enough to let them know their community would soon include a 150-unit apartment complex. And commissioners were accused of rubber-stamping development authority requests for tax-exempt bonds.
Commissioners ultimately shot down that request, scuttling the development’s expansion.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid told Gambrill that the community has shown “overwhelming support” for the new development, adding that it would be “disheartening to see the board not support this.”
And Chairman Mike Boyce said Gambrill’s criticism was beside the point.
“Have they met the criteria? That’s the simple question, all right?” Boyce said. “Not, ‘do we support the underlying nature of the bond?’ … They have met the criteria to meet the financing of the bonds.”
“How do you know that?” Gambrill replied.
“Well I’m sure we can get — if we want to get all the legal documents to review them, we can do that,” Boyce said.
Gambrill said she would like that.
“We’re being asked to vote on things that we have no clue what we’re voting on," she said.
Tuesday's meeting is 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St. at the second floor public meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.