MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to make Juneteenth, the annual celebration of emancipation, the 12th holiday for county workers.
The dissenting vote came from Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who said she had nothing against the holiday itself, but took issue with giving employees the day off.
Gambrill first pointed to the potential cost to the county. That stems from employees who receive an additional day off in exchange for working the holiday, per Human Resources Director Tony Hagler, translating to an estimated $294,000 in wages. The county won't necessarily spend that amount if the workers take the time off, he added.
“Moreover, it’s almost being done as a way to retain employees within the county. Holidays are not going to keep people working for the county,” Gambrill said.
Gambrill had already questioned the move at a Monday work session, asking why the county didn’t take Constitution Day off “because the 13th Amendment abolishes slavery. But we don’t take Constitution Day as a holiday … when are we going to add that one on, to acknowledge the people who celebrate the Constitution? We are in a slippery slope.”
Tuesday, Gambrill referred to Chairwoman Lisa Cupid’s comments on Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox’s retirement. Cupid told the MDJ Monday that in looking for Cox's successor, the county would seek out a chief who “can take a fresh look at things, to talk about where we’ve done well, but talk about where our opportunities are.”
Gambrill, after reading the quote aloud, said, “Where is the regard — where is the respect for him and his ideas? When these things are said, it gives the impression that he’s not living up to something, he’s not doing something right.
“Yet he has sat here and defended this county time and time again … so for the board to sit here and approve holidays to try to make it better for the employees, no, it’s the way the board treats our employees. Take the politics out of the way we treat our employees.”
Cupid pushed back against that characterization, pointing to her praise of Cox’s achievements in office and apologizing to him directly that her comments were being used to undermine the recognition of a holiday.
The point of celebrating Juneteenth, Cupid added, was not employee retention.
“It is the first time that a significant portion of our population has had their story and their history reflected in our national holiday schedule, that’s associated with a very cruel phase of our history which many of us, our ancestors were a part of,” Cupid said. “This is an opportunity to recognize the freedoms that we all have, that were not originally contemplated in our original Constitution.”
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, meanwhile, said she supported the holiday but wanted to ensure no currently recognized holidays — which include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day — would be removed from the holiday schedule in the future.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Monique Sheffield disputed the idea that the county's employees were being politicized.
“The county employees are not treated as a political football by anyone. At least, not by me,” Sheffield said. “I can’t speak for the rest of the board, but for any county employee that I come in contact with, it doesn’t matter what letter is behind my name. I serve my community, my constituents, and the county.”
Cobb’s observance of the holiday follows federal recognition of Juneteenth, signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year. The Cobb County NAACP has celebrated the occasion in Marietta since the early 2000s with an annual festival on Marietta Square.
