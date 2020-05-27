A reopening plan for the Cobb Galleria convention center could be completed sometime within the next week, according to an official.
Michele Swann, general manager of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, said at the beginning of the month that government-imposed social distancing requirements meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus could spell trouble for the Galleria and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, both of which the authority owns and operates.
Both facilities closed in March and have yet to reopen.
Staff at the authority have been developing hygiene and general opening protocols for the convention center, according to Swann, who said implementation of social distancing guidelines is more easily implemented there than at the Performing Arts Centre.
"We know that it's going to be awhile before we can open Cobb Energy Centre," she said at a meeting of the authority's board Wednesday. Although she hopes it will reopen before the fall — Performing Arts Centre events scheduled for September have not been canceled — "(we are) focusing more on reopening of convention center," plans for which would be shared with clients within the next week, she told board members.
Earlier in the meeting, authority finance director Rob Turner shared financial information for the seven months ending in April.
The Galleria and Performing Arts Center have both missed revenue targets laid out in the 2020 budget, according to financial figures in the packet provided to board members.
The Galleria, for example, was expected to have collected about $8.6 million in the past seven months. It has missed that revenue target by about $1.7 million.
The authority has incurred fewer expenses than budgeted, but not to a degree that would make up the deficit. A note accompanying the financial figures states that the authority has, in the face of the coronavirus, "aggressively reduced expenses."
Board chairman Jerry Nix mentioned that the authority has already undergone a round of furloughs and pay reductions.
The fall looks more promising — "if it holds," said sales and marketing director Walter Kiley.
Kiley said the authority continues to book business for the fall and for 2021.
"We're not at the same pace as previous years," he said, "but it still looks strong."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.