MARIETTA — Former Gov. Roy Barnes made a visit to the Cobb Board of Commissioners on Monday to give them a warning.
“Don’t kill the goose that’s laying the golden eggs,” he said.
Barnes was referring to the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, which owns and operates the Cobb Galleria Centre, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the ArtsBridge Foundation and the Galleria Specialty Shops and is, in part, funded by a 8% hotel/motel tax.
Of the total proceeds from that hotel tax, a share goes to the cities and Cobb Travel and Tourism. The remainder is split between the county and the Exhibit Hall Authority. The county gets 37.5%, and the authority, 62.5%.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid would like the county to get a larger slice of that pie.
The authority is vigorously opposed to such a change. In addition to Barnes, several other power players were at the meeting: members of the authority’s board; members of the Cobb Travel and Tourism Board; Cobb Chamber of Commerce leaders Sharon Mason, John Loud and Mitch Rhoden; Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood; and two executives from the Renaissance Waverly, a Cumberland hotel.
The Galleria is metro Atlanta’s “premier suburban convention facility,” said Bob Voyles, a member of the authority’s board, appointed by the Board of Commissioners. According to the authority’s documents, it generated $2 million in tax revenues for the county in the 2019 fiscal year.
But its continued success is not assured, Voyles said. Citing the threat posed by competitors in Gwinnett and Fulton counties, the authority has a $128 million plan to upgrade the Galleria, prime it for the eventual construction of an on-site hotel and convert its specialty shops into additional meeting and conference spaces.
To that end, its board is asking the county to extend the current funding agreement, — which is set to expire in 2028 — until 2053. Extending it would allow the authority to pursue the projects it needs to, Voyles said.
“Without our ability to continue to improve that facility — not just maintain it, but improve it — we will lose ground to our (competitors),” Voyles said. “The advantage of the hotel motel tax is that it creates a revenue stream that you can create bonds and borrow money against, and that’s always how these facilities get built and improved and added onto.”
But approval by the Cobb Board of Commissioners is not assured.
Commission Chairman Mike Boyce also sits on the authority’s board. He said he plans on recusing himself from any vote on the matter.
“There’s no way, in my mind, as Mike Boyce that I can sit on a board where you get a benefit from the county where it doesn’t look like a conflict of interest,” Boyce said. “So all I'm trying to do right now is create an atmosphere for negotiation between the two parties where they can find some reasonable agreement.”
At Monday’s commission meeting, Boyce spoke for east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott by saying Ott “understands why you need 62.5%.”
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said the Galleria and the large number of out-of-towners it brings to Cobb are part of what drives the revenue brought in by the hotel/motel tax. Failure to reinvest in the Galleria could, in the long term, mean less money for everyone, she said.
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she would like to look at the issue in greater detail.
And Cupid made clear she thought the county could use more of the money. She cited a presentation given earlier that afternoon by Kathy Keeley of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, which had conducted a study of the county’s disparities and needs on behalf of the Cobb Community Foundation.
“If we continue to put our money in entities that don’t spread across where there’s need … you’re just going to see that divide grow more,” Cupid said. “If we’re going to bind this funding source for the next 20-plus years, 30 years, (I think) that we should look at how we can make this a win across the county.”
Barnes said the law precluded use of revenues from the hotel/motel tax for non-tourism related purposes.
“The hotel/motel tax has always been a little loosey-goosey, and the state auditors generally shut their eyes to them,” he said. “I think it can go to facilities that are directly controlled with bringing people in for tourism. I do not think that you can do a once-removed, ‘Well if they come in, they may want to walk in the park.’ I think that’s too far removed.”
But Barnes's take on how the money can be spent is not universally held.
"The county attorney is stating otherwise, and this is based on conversations that have happened over the past year," Gambrill said.
In 2018, county finance director Bill Volckmann said hotel/motel funds had been “transferred to the general fund to offset park expenditures and things of that nature” in the years before it had Atlanta Braves stadium-related bonds to pay off.
On Wednesday, Cupid said she means for the revenue the county collects to go toward other tourist venues in the county, such as Six Flags, which "has not seen much support."
"I think we can be creative in how we ensure the support for these two large assets that we have in Cobb," she said. "My concern is that if we keep the same funding mechanism ... that it would result in there being an investment that is inadequate to lift up other parts of the county."
The authority has already made a $400,000-per-year concession, offering to drop its share of the liquor-by-the-drink tax from 50% to 25%. But Boyce suggested it might be able to offer more, given the proliferation of hotels within the county since the tax went into effect 30-some years ago.
“I’m trying to figure out why it is that, given that we have more hotels, why you still need the same percentage of collection. Because you have a greater number of revenue streams than you did before,” he said. “Why do you need more money when you’re going to be renovating existing resources?"
The authority drew up three possible scenarios for the board. In each, it reduces its share of the liquor tax to 25%. The scenarios then divide the hotel tax revenue in different ways:
In the first scenario, the authority would continue to receive 62.5%;
In the second scenario, the authority’s share of the hotel/motel tax would drop from 62.5% to 60% and the county would collect an additional $860,000.
In the third, it would drop to 50% and the county would collect an additional $2.5 million per year.
The third scenario “would cover our operating expenses, but that wouldn't cover any kind of bond indebtedness,” Voyles told the commission, adding that it would also dent the authority’s bond rating, making any borrowing more expensive. In the event of a downturn similar to the Great Recession, it would throw the authority into the red by some $1 million per year.
“I think that the authority, at least until recently, has not done as good a job as it needs to inform the Board of Commissioners about all it does,” Voyles said Tuesday. “One of the challenges when you have a project that has operated as successfully as the convention center and the performing arts center is that everyone always assumes that everything’s fine, and there’s not as much thought given to needing to keep good quality facilities best-in-class to continue to maintain the competitive edge that they have always has in the marketplace.”
If they want to extend the funding deal to 2023 they have to wait to do it as Intergovernmental Agreements cannot exceed 30 years. As for funding Six Flags over Georgia, no can do. Six Flags is a private (non-government) entity and that tax money can NOt be given to a private entity. The Galleria Convention Center can get the money because it is a 'public' (government-owned) entity. Shifting the money to anything in the General Fund would probably violate the law on hot-mot taxes.
