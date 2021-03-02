Whether two local sex shops will be able to continue operating remains unclear, as lawsuits between the Tokyo Valentino stores and local governments are stuck in procedural debates. For now, the stores remain open as court proceedings drag on.
Four lawsuits concerning the two locations of sex shop Tokyo Valentino have stalled as Cobb County and Marietta each battle the stores and their owner over which court to settle claims in.
In the past, Marietta and Cobb County officials have accused Tokyo Valentino owner Michael Morrison and his associates of applying for business licenses as clothing stores, without disclosing that the businesses would be sex shops. The stores sell some clothing — lingerie — but are also stocked with hundreds of sex toys, along with some smoking items.
In efforts to have the stores shut down, the municipalities have taken steps such as revoking licenses, rewriting ordinances and filing lawsuits. For now, their efforts have failed to disrupt the businesses.
Morrison has been engaged in legal battles with the cities of Atlanta and Brookhaven for years. It seems that the disputes with Cobb and Marietta could be similarly drawn out.
East Cobb
The east Cobb store, located on Johnson Ferry Road, faced particularly stiff opposition from a vocal contingent of residents. More than 3,000 people signed an online petition opposing the store ahead of its opening last June.
Cobb County is in the process of suing the east Cobb location to prohibit the store from operating. In the meantime, the county has asked for an interlocutory injunction to close the store until the lawsuit has been settled.
“Denying the injunction would cause the County to suffer the irreparable harm of not enforcing ordinances—including licensing, hours of operation, and zoning regulations—designed to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens,” the motion from the county says.
Tokyo Valentino has filed a federal lawsuit on constitutional, free speech grounds to keep the store open.
Cobb County argues Tokyo does not have a proper business registration certificate (which the county suspended last year) or occupation tax certificate. The suit also claims Tokyo is operating in violation of Cobb’s regulations concerning sexually oriented businesses regulations, which commissioners rewrote to try to force the store to close last September. The Board of Commissioners did so by expanding the definition of a sex shop and expanding the distance required between sex shops and schools, churches, government buildings, parks, hospitals, prisons, libraries and residential areas.
Tokyo responded to the suit by asking the court to strike, dismiss or stay the lawsuit because the store is already suing the county in federal court. The county’s suit in Superior Court is “rather transparently attempting to prevent Tokyo from litigating a pending case in Tokyo’s chosen forum, i.e., federal court,” a motion from Tokyo says. The store also argues the county’s suit is seeking to tie up Tokyo's resources to drive up litigation costs.
In the federal case, Tokyo has asked the federal judge to prevent the county from enforcing its new ordinance and declare that when the store opened, it was operating legally. Tokyo believes grandfathering laws exempt it from the changes to the ordinance. Tokyo makes similar claims in a federal suit against Marietta.
Attorney Cary Wiggins, who represents Tokyo in all of the lawsuits, chose not to speak on the record about the cases.
A statement from the county said County Attorney Bill Rowling “indicated we would let the latest court filings speak for themselves.”
The county has enlisted Scott Bergthold, a Chattanooga-based lawyer who has worked for other local governments to fight lawsuits against sex shops.
Marietta
The Marietta City Council voted to suspend the business license of the Marietta location of Tokyo Valentino, located on Cobb Parkway, last summer. Tokyo is appealing the decision in Cobb County Superior Court and has also filed a federal lawsuit against the city on constitutional, free speech grounds.
The city believes sex toys sold at the store are not permitted under its general merchandise license, but Tokyo has argued the city ordinance does not reflect that.
The city has sought to have the federal case dismissed.
City attorney Daniel White said the city was in “a holding pattern” with the cases.
“At this point we're just really arguing over procedure and where the case belongs,” White said.
The city argues that a federal court does not need to hear this matter.
“If there's still action available in the courts below, then the [federal] court should abstain from hearing them and let them get worked out in the Superior Court,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.