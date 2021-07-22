Funeral arrangements for Marietta Police Maj. Steve Campisi have been finalized, the department announced Thursday.
A service will be held at Due West Methodist Church in Marietta at 4 p.m. Monday.
The service will be open to the public and will follow a law enforcement escort from the Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home. Guests interested in attending the service are encouraged to arrive by 3:30 p.m.
Campisi, who was 50, died unexpectedly this week after serving in the department for 26 years.
A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of the Campisi family. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised over $26,000. The page can be found at https://gofund.me/2cb286ae.
