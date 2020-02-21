Fundraising is about to start in earnest for a $4 million project to create a veterans memorial in Marietta to thank and celebrate all veterans and active duty military personnel and educate the wider public.
The project is the mission of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, formed about five years ago and set up with $250,000 and a location for the memorial by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
This month the Development Authority of Cobb County approved a $50,000 grant for the foundation.
Foundation President James Bankers, a retired Air Force general, said he’ll now seek further help for the project, targeting potential sponsors in Cobb first before looking outside the county.
“We’re just beginning the fundraising right now,” Bankers told the MDJ. “We’ve made some initial inquiries with pretty positive results so far.”
The memorial’s planned location is next to the Cobb County Civic Center and Cobb Aquatic Center on Fairground Street, across from the LGE Community Credit Union building.
This was one of several sites made available to the foundation by county commissioners, and was chosen by foundation directors for its high visibility, easy access and ample parking, according to the foundation’s website.
Bankers said he hopes to break ground on the site on Memorial Day, on May 25.
“And hopefully, if we can, open sometime around Veterans Day,” he said, which is Nov. 11. “But that’s all going to depend on the fundraising.”
In his development authority request, Bankers said he is excited about “the community leaders, potential individual donors and other organizations that have shown interest in supporting this project.”
Funds approved by the authority are for final design and engineering of the memorial, Bankers said.
According to the foundation, Cobb is home to over 60,000 veterans and their families, the most of any county in Georgia, but does not have a veterans memorial honoring service. The county also accommodates the only remaining military installation in the Atlanta area — Dobbins Air Reserve Base — comprising Lockheed Martin, Georgia Tech and 21 other tenants, producing 20,000 jobs and at least $1.5 billion in economic activity, Bankers said.
“This memorial is testament to that community support,” he said in his application letter to the development authority. “The memorial will also be an additional destination for visitors to the other Cobb County parks, especially Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, and increase the economic impact of tourism to the Cobb County economy.”
The memorial is designed to inspire, educate and host events. Walkways will lead to a centerpiece star-shaped structure, symbolizing thanks to all veterans and their families for their service.
“It is a place for reflection as well as celebration; a place for honor and remembrance; a place that truly reflects the sacrifice and dedication it takes to maintain the freedoms that we cherish; a place that inspires people to serve their country and each other,” Bankers said. “We believe it will be a focal point for veterans and their families to see and feel the ‘thank you’ they deserve.”
Of the $4 million sought for the project, $3 million is earmarked for design and construction, while the remaining $1 million is to be an endowment for maintenance and veterans programming, recent planning documents show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.