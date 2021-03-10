A family has organized a GoFundMe after the death of a two-year-old in an accident at Six Flags Over Georgia.
Ashton Cooksey was killed last Saturday after being hit by a car in the amusement park’s parking lot. Cobb police said his aunt, Teki Russell, 51, of Senoia, took Ashton and three other children to the park.
As Russell was leaving the park, she believed all four children were in the car, but hit Ashton while pulling out of the parking space. He died from his injuries at Scottish Rite Hospital.
The GoFundMe is organized by Rochelle McLaughlin, who wrote Ashton was “a bubbling child with smile so bright,” and loved the movie Toy Story.
“Ashton may have been the youngest but he was the boss and everyone knew it,” McLaughlin added. “This loss is felt by his parents, siblings, extended family and friends.”
As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe had raised over $11,000 of its $20,000 goal.
“I am so so sorry for your loss, heaven got an angel in cowboy boots,” one donor wrote.
The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/16fb91de.
