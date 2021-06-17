A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of the family of Alexander Phillip Guercia, a 17-year-old Powder Springs resident killed in a car crash last Saturday night.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I ask for love, support and guidance for my best friend and her family as they have to lay their son/brother to rest,” Marcie Colbath, a friend of Guercia’s family, wrote.
Cobb Police say Guercia was driving northbound on Mack Dobbs Road, north of Lark Haven Drive, around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Nissan 350Z while navigating a leftward curve. The car began to leave its lane, when investigators believe Guercia abruptly turned the steering wheel, which caused the car to spin off the road.
Guercia’s car then collided with a tree and came to rest in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The GoFundMe page, and Guercia’s obituary, describe the teen as an avid traveler, athlete and sports fan. In his senior year of high school, he swam for the Kennesaw Mountain High School swim team, and previously attended Harrison High School.
“Alex was a close friend to me, i will forever cherish his impact on my life and continue to keep his upbeat sense of humor close to my heart forever. prayers to his family and friends,” Tyree Coleman, a donor to the GoFundMe page, wrote.
As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised over $14,000 of its $15,000 goal. Colbath wrote the money will help the Guercia family with financial hardship from the teen’s death.
Guercia’s funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Branches of Christ Church in Acworth, before his burial at Kennesaw City Cemetery.
