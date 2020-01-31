A man has been indicted on two felony counts of rape in a Cobb County case that spans 18 years.
Oscar Hernandez Aboytes was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Jan. 23, records show.
According to his court file, Aboytes has never been arrested in the case and is considered a fugitive.
"The defendant’s whereabouts are unknown," Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the Cobb District Attorney's office, told the MDJ Friday. "This case was indicted to prevent the statute of limitations from running out."
Cobb police said two girls, aged 15 and 12 at the time, told authorities in 2010 that they had been repeatedly raped and sexually molested by Aboytes during the first half of 2002, when the girls were aged 7 and 4.
The rape and molestation took place inside an apartment on Austell Road in south Marietta, according to Aboytes’ April 30, 2010 arrest warrant.
It states he blindfolded and raped the 7-year-old girl on at least four occasions between January and June 2002, and that she was taken to the hospital for bleeding and other symptoms of sexual abuse. Aboytes is also accused of blindfolding and forcing the 7-year-old to engage in a sex act with him at least four times.
During the same time period in 2002, Aboytes also attempted to rape the 4-year-old, but stopped because she was crying and begging him to stop, police said. The child was made to engage in a sex act with Aboytes at least three times in 2002, his warrant states.
Aboytes further molested the 4-year-old girl at least twice in 2002, police said, adding the child’s “credible disclosure” was corroborated by statements from the child’s mother and grandmother.
The warrant lists Aboytes’ home address as being in Ranger, Georgia, about 55 miles north of the Cobb apartment where the abuse is said to have occurred.
There is no record of Aboytes ever being booked into the Cobb County jail, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office told the MDJ Friday.
His court file lists “no appearance, bench warrant issued,” as of Jan. 24.
Initially Aboytes was charged with single felony counts of rape, aggravated assault and child molestation, as well as two felony counts of aggravated child molestation, per his arrest warrant.
His indictment was on two felony counts of rape.
