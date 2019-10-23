One of Pennsylvania's most wanted fugitives has been apprehended in Cobb County by Kennesaw police, officers say.
Darnell Penn, 38, of Philadelphia, was arrested by Kennesaw police at the Bridges of Kennesaw apartment complex on Jiles Road on Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.
“While conducting an unrelated investigation, information was obtained by Kennesaw police officers regarding the location of Darnell Penn, a fugitive on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list,” Kennesaw Sgt. Joy Policarpio said in a press release Wednesday. “Penn is wanted for failing to appear in court on kidnapping and rape charges.”
She said officers located Penn around 4:45 p.m. in an apartment, which he refused to exit when ordered.
Initially Penn would not let three other occupants leave the apartment or open the door for officers, Policarpio said, but after a “brief” period of negotiation, he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
In addition to out of state warrants, Penn faces several charges in Cobb County, jail records show.
He is in custody in the Cobb adult detention center without bond on three felony counts of false imprisonment and one felony charge of being a fugitive, as well as two misdemeanors of obstructing police and giving a false name.
