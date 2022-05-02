Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-23 PERIMETER CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road (5500 Moon Road).
2. Z-25 HEALEY WEATHERHOLTZ PROPERTIES (Healey Weatherholtz Village LLLP, 37 Johnson Ferry Road, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from CF, R-80, R-40 to NRC for neighborhood retail in Land Lots 73 and 81 of the 1st District. Located on the west side of Johnson Ferry Road and on the north side of Paper Mill Road (37 Johnson Ferry Road, 255 Village Parkway).
3. LUP-9 STILL FAMILY FARM, LLC (Glenn C. Still and Sarah Still Martin, The Estate of Sarah Still Martin and James Daniel Martin, Martin Family Partnership, LP, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow agritourism, Nature Education, and Conservation Programs in Land Lot 439 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Macland Road, east of Macland Circle (5630 Macland Road).
4. Z-48 (2021) RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for an automobile storage yards and wrecker services for damaged or confiscated vehicles in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road).
5. Z-83 (2021) ST. BOURKE (M.J. Westmoreland, Westmoreland, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS, RM-12 to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 390 and 391 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway, northwest of Hunnicutt Road (6721 Mableton Parkway, 6709, 6773 Rioca Circle).
6. SLUP-3 (2021) RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an automobile storage yards and wrecker services for damaged or confiscated vehicles in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road).
7. SLUP-5 (2022) PARALLEL TOWERS III, LLC AKA PARALLEL INFRASTRUCTURE LLC (FDP Properties, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a cellular tower in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, across from the terminus of Shallowford Road (4648 Canton Rd).
8. Z-26 DUKE REALTY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (Charles M. Bettis, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, LI to LI for a warehouse, distribution facility in Land Lots 499, 502, and 503 of the 18th District. Located on the southeast side of Discovery Boulevard and on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway (Discovery Boulevard).
9. Z-27 BROWARD DEVELOPMENT (Carol Ann Waddell and Christina Waddell Holcombe, Stephen R. Pendleton and Victoria B. Pendleton, owners) requesting rezoning from GC, R-20 to LI, R-20 for a climate controlled self storage, single family residential lot in Land Lots 405 and 498 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway and on the southwest side of Cardell Circle, north of Hunnicut Road (6949 Mableton Parkway).
10. SLUP-6 B&E TX LLC (The Nasrollah Mikail Rostamian 2008 Family Trust dated June 11, 2008, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 125 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Cobb Parkway, the east side of Jim Owens Road, and the north side of New Rutledge Road (3030 Jim Owens Road).
