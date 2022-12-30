Cobb County offers an abundance of options to celebrate the departure of Old Man 2022 and welcome in Baby New Year.
Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta
The Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area, will have Umphrey's McGee on Dec. 30-31.
Umphrey’s McGee is an American jam band originally from South Bend, Indiana. The band experiments with many musical styles, including rock, metal, funk, jazz, blues, reggae, electronic, bluegrass, country and folk.
For more information, visit http://www.cocacolaroxy.com/.
World of Illumination Reindeer Road
World of Illumination Reindeer Road will run New Year's Eve and New Year's Day at Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N. in Marietta.
Participants can whiz through mountainous terrain, traverse glacial peaks, explore the northern ice caves and make their way through the northern forests to Santa’s Workshop – the world’s largest animated toy shop. With two millions animated lights and synchronized musical experiences, this mile long journey is open seven days a week, rain or shine.
For more information, visit https://www.worldofillumination.com/marietta-georgia.
33rd Annual Lights of Life
The 33rd Annual Lights of Life will run through New Year's Eve at Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
The Lights of Life is a holiday light show that showcases more than one million LED bulbs. The event costs $10 per car or $20 per bus.
The display will open at dark and run until 10 p.m. Also offered at the event are pony rides, a train ride, petting zoo and a concession stand.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/Lights-of-LIFE.
Holiday in the Park
Six Flags Over Georgia will have Holiday in the Park from 2 to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 2 to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.
The wintertime event features all-new experiences, new live shows, the return of guest-favorite attractions, shows and food. Six Flags Over Georgia transforms into a winter wonderland during the event featuring millions of LED lights and hundreds of Christmas trees. The park is divided into 10 uniquely themed holiday neighborhoods, such as the rockabilly Retro Christmas USA and the classic A Main Street Christmas.
For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
New Year's Eve Party 2022 at Park Bench
Park Bench at The Battery Atlanta, 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1060 in the Cumberland area, will have an Early Piano Show at 6:30 p.m. and then the Main Event PARTY DJ at 9 p.m. playing hits, dance songs and power country jams late into the night.
Admission is all-inclusive plus a champagne toast. The event is for ages 21-plus only and IDs will be checked upon arrival. Seating is limited and not guaranteed. General admission is $50. There are a limited number of reserved tables, which is separate from individual admission. Bar service is only from these tables. Participants can upgrade to an exclusive VIP table with Bottle Table Service.
For more information, visit https://parkbenchbattery.com/calendar/.
New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta
The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, will have a New Year's Eve Bash, presented by Xfinity, featuring an early countdown geared toward families and a traditional late-night show leading into the New Year.
The Early Innings, for those wishing to ring in the New Year with family and kids will begin at 6 p.m. in the Plaza. It concludes with a branded inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. and will include a performance by Grammy nominee Justin Roberts.
The Late Innings festivities will start at 9 p.m., with 12 South Band once providing the entertainment from the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The midnight countdown includes pyrotechnics and will kick off the new year with confetti and aerial fireworks display.
For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com/event/newyearsevebash2022/.
NYE Live! New Year's Eve Atlanta
Live! at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 600 in the Cumberland area, will ring in the new year Vegas style starting at 8 p.m.
Participants will get exclusive access to Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta to enjoy a Vegas-themed NYE party with casino games and decorations throughout the venue.
This is an ages 21-plus event. Ticket packages include entertainment with live music, Instagram moments and a midnight champagne toast featuring the Times Square Ball Drop on the 32-foot LED screen.
There will also be roaming entertainers, exclusive VIP packages with private bars and served food stations.
For more information, visit https://www.axs.com/events/451106/nye-live-new-year-s-eve-atlanta-tickets.
Red Hare New Year’s Eve BlackOut Ball
Red Hare - The Still On The Square, 29 West Park Square in Marietta, will have a New Year's Eve BlackOut Ball with live music, dancing and craft cocktails and beer.
There will be an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, live music by Smash Castle from 9:30 to midnight and DJ Simi at midnight until the party stops.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-hare-the-still-on-the-square-new-years-eve-tickets-459142907797.
Kurt Thomas Band – New Year's Eve Party
Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Road SE in Marietta, will have the Kurt Thomas Band – New Year's Eve Party.
There will be a champagne toast at midnight, free noisy stuff and specials all night. The event is non-smoking.
For more information, visit http://www.dixietavern.com/index.php.
Head Games – A Tribute to Foreigner NYE Show
Governors Gun Club Kennesaw, 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw, will have Head Games – A Tribute to Foreigner NYE Show.
Head Games is an Atlanta-based professional tribute act that recreates the music of Foreigner. Tickets are available at https://www.freshtix.com/events/ggc-nyeve22.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3v08Pin.
NYE 23 at The Foxglove
The Foxglove, 54 Atlanta Street in Marietta, will have ring in the New Year with a live band from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
For $135, participants can get a full night including a buffet dinner, full cash bar, desserts and a complimentary champagne toast from Dogwood Catering. Participants should dress in cocktail or black tie attire.
For more information, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thefoxglove/765130.
The NYE Show: The Music of Queen and Bowie
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square in Marietta, will have the Georgia Players Guild return to the stage to ring in the New Year with the music of Queen and David Bowie, presented by SA White Oil, from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Lobby doors open at 8 p.m. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Participants can get the velvet rope treatment with a VIP pass. VIP tickets include early access for seating at 7 p.m., a private mini show before the concert, two drink tickets and a signed poster from the band.
For more information, call 770-293-0080 or visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
NYE 10 p.m. Ball Drop/Too Old To Party Party!
Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, 1010 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have "too old to party" party on New Year's Eve.
The 10 p.m. ball drop allows participants to be in bed by midnight. There will be live music by The Steven Brooks Band from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be drink specials. All ages are welcome.
Roaring 20s New Years’ Eve at Shezmu Cellars
Shezmu Cellars Winery & Taproom, 562 Wylie Road SE, Suite 3 in Marietta, will ring in the New Year with a Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Party from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Admission to the party is $69-$99 and includes admission for one adult starting at 8 p.m., hors d'oeuvres and charcuterie, NYE-themed party favors, a champagne toast, a countdown to midnight - complete with the Times Square Ball Drop and drinks for 25 cents. Participants should come in formal/1920s attire and payment for drinks must be made in coins.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roaring-20s-new-years-eve-at-shezmu-cellars-3rd-annual-tickets-475688385767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.