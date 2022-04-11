MARIETTA — Plans to begin work on a 30-year transit referendum in Cobb County stumbled again Monday as county commissioners still don’t agree on what to put to the voters.
Commissioners tabled a request from Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Transportation Director Drew Raessler to direct staff to begin preparing for a vote in 2024. It’s the latest setback for the proposal to expand transit infrastructure, one that’s been dogged by a lack of consensus among county leaders.
A few weeks earlier, Cupid said she was scrapping plans to hold the referendum this year on those same grounds.
Her item on Tuesday's agenda would have directed staff to pursue the more ambitious of the two referendum options on the table — a 30-year sales tax of up to 1% to fund mass transit expansion. During Monday's work session, Cupid said the request had in fact come from Raessler, whose staff was still awaiting some direction from the board.
As Cupid put it, “Staff doesn't want to work on this if the board is not supporting it.”
The option favored by Cobb’s mayors and some commissioners, however, has been a smaller five-year sales tax of up to 1% for road improvements, trails, and the like.
Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell said out of the gate Monday they were unwilling to back the 30-year plan or the agenda item.
“We've been discussing this for several years, and we never had an agenda item to do that, to direct staff to do that,” Birrell said, later adding, “I can’t commit to a 30-year tax.”
Though County Manager Jackie McMorris said any future actions would still require full board approval, the opposition was unmoved. Gambrill called for the board to have a public work session to hash out the matter.
She added, “That discussion hasn't been shared publicly. So maybe once we start — as a board — having these discussions out in the public, where the five of us can hear what each other are saying … then maybe put this forward. But until that happens, no.”
Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson agreed that a public discussion was in order, and felt the board still needed to determine which option it should pursue.
“Commissioner, we’re going backwards,” Cupid interjected. “I’m sorry, we’re going to be right back where we were before … broadening that conversation between now and 2024 is going to chip away at the effort that's needed to be concentrated (on the 30-year option).”
Cupid went on to say that based on her conversations with commissioners in recent years, she believed the board was ready to move ahead with the 30-year tax. Given the delays and hiccups that have slowed the process so far, she worried another delay would hold up “trying to do what hasn’t been done for years.”
“I don't ever recall as a board taking a vote to solely focus on (the 30-year option),” Gambrill replied.
Lacking a clear path forward, the board assented to McMorris’ recommendation to table the item and agreed to set up a public discussion on the matter in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.