The pro-cityhood Vinings Exploratory Committee reported raising more than $36,000 from donors ahead of next week’s referendum on incorporation.
The group reported holding more than $5,200 cash-on-hand as of May 9, when groups for or against cityhood measures were required to file their campaign contribution disclosures.
The Vinings Village Alliance, meanwhile, is opposing the measure and reported raising $12,875 with just over $5,000 on hand.
The pro-Vinings group has been powered by a series of four-figure donations from residents in Atlanta and Cobb. Among the donors are Matthew Howard ($1,000), Bryan Owens ($1,500), James Polk ($1,000), Trevor Woodhams ($1,000), Gregory Thompson ($2,000), Patricia Chilivis ($1,000), Jimmy Eastham ($1,000), Robert Fornal ($1,000), Mark Preston ($1,000), Paul Troup ($1,000), and Cullen Hammond ($1,100).
Ron Sifen, an early cityhood advocate, and his wife Lois collectively donated $1,300. Leading the pack is Jim Harper, who gave $2,000.
Most of the group’s haul – more than $26,500 – has gone to Landmark Communications, a Republican-aligned consulting firm based in Alpharetta and led by Mark Rountree. An additional $1,000 for “fundraising assistance” went to PLP Enterprises, a firm registered to Vinings resident Patti Peach who herself gave $500 to the group.
On the opposing side, the Vinings Village Alliance’s largest contributions have come from Robert Head ($2,000) and Janet Chapman ($1,500). Don Filip, Robert Goodsell, Bert Smith, Jane Thurman, Woodie Wisebram, Melissa Johnson, Valerie Alston, Kay Garell, Schuyler Rector, and Ray Logan all gave $500 each.
The anti-cityhood group has spent just shy of $2,000 on a website, with another $1,200 going to a mailer.
The fate of the proposed city of Vinings – with a population of around 7,000 – will be decided May 24 alongside the cities of East Cobb and Lost Mountain. Look for more reporting on the financial backers of the groups supporting and opposing cityhood in this week’s MDJ.
