ATLANTA — State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, filed a Cobb Board of Commissioners redistricting map Tuesday which draws Commissioners Jerica Richardson and JoAnn Birrell into the same northeast Cobb district.
The map shifts the existing commission boundaries from a rough split into north, south, east, and west Cobb, to one that has districts for northeast, west, and south Cobb, with District 2 taking up the I-75 corridor from Vinings to Marietta.
The GOP map is the second to be drafted for the board after state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, unveiled his own last month.
Allen’s map sticks closely to the existing commission boundaries, but Carson and state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, alleged it would create an immediate 4-1 majority for Democrats on the board, with a 5-0 majority by 2026.
Carson told the MDJ his map preserves the existing 3-2 Democratic majority, and has the signature of all six of his House Republican colleagues from Cobb. If made law, it will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and apply to the upcoming November elections of Republican Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell.
“We feel like there's clear communities of interest that are fairly defined in recognizable ways,” Setzler said.
Richardson, elected in 2020, moved last year to the northern end of the existing boundaries of District 2 from her previous home in Smyrna, and had been kept just inside her district by Allen’s proposal. Carson’s map places her firmly within Birrell’s District 3.
County commissioners are required to live within their respective districts for the duration of their term. Should Carson’s map become law, and if Richardson does not move to within the new boundaries by next January, county code says her seat "shall become vacant."
After taking what could only have been a long, hard look at the GOP proposal, Richardson told the MDJ, “One of the things that I believe made District 2 so successful is how diverse it was. This proposed map takes something that is truly unique and incredible about this district and splits it right down party lines, (and) turns it into two different areas. I care about economic development, I care about thriving and safe communities, and I think the way you get there is by not creating echo chambers.”
Asked what her plan is if Carson’s map becomes law, Richardson said, “I’m not a fan of playing political games. That’s all I’ll say to that.”
Birrell, for her part, provided the following statement:
“As I have previously commented, I do not like or endorse the idea of any commissioner being drawn out of her district. I tried to revise the 2012 map drawn by a US District Court Judge with updated Census information, but could not get the numbers to work out adequately. The General Assembly has authority over all maps so they draw our district lines, too. It is their job — not ours — even though it ultimately affects us here at the local level.”
Carson, meanwhile, said his map is “reflective of the political composition of the county” that leaves Richardson 11 months to decide her political fate.
“What we’re drawing is a … 3-2 map majority that reflects the political composition of the county,” he said. “What we’re not willing to do is split up communities of interest because one commissioner chose to move.”
Allen condemned the proposed map as a “clear subversion of the will of the voters,” arguing it violates the Cobb County Legislative Delegation’s own bylaws. He referred to a rule which specifies that all local legislation affecting the county filed in the first 15 days of the session must be discussed among the delegation first.
“I just don’t understand why it’s … acceptable that they don’t have to communicate with us — the other side — at all. They have a speaker who is willing to let them subvert the will of the Cobb County voters,” he said. “We understand Cobb County is a 50/50 county. We are trying to work with them, but how do you negotiate with someone and work with someone in good faith, when they will not even acknowledge you exist?”
As to the allegation that his map was biased in favor of Democrats, Allen questioned why his colleagues had never raised that issue with him in recent months.
Carson rebutted that it’s the local officials who haven’t sat down at the table.
“We didn't ask Commissioner Richardson to move. She's never even reached out to me, and I've never even met her,” Carson said.
Carson said his map, like the Cobb Board of Education map filed by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, will be filed as a general bill rather than as local legislation. Ehrhart’s school board bill is currently assigned to the House’s Intragovernmental Coordination Committee where local legislation is typically considered, but she said she expects both maps to be moved to the House Governmental Affairs Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.