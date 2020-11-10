U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, will be in Marietta Wednesday to support the reelection bids of Georgia's sitting senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Perdue and Loeffler, both Republicans, are headed to Jan. 5 runoff elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.
The "Save Our Majority" rally will be at the Cobb GOP headquarters on Roswell St. In addition to Rubio, attendees include Sen. Loeffler and Perdue's wife, Bonnie Perdue.
Control of the U.S. Senate will likely be decided by the two races.
The rally will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, at 799 Roswell St. NE.
