So far in 2020, a total of three animals — a kitten and a raccoon in Cobb County and a raccoon in Douglas County — have tested positive for rabies.
Rabies is caused by a virus that animals and people can get through certain exposures to the saliva or nervous tissue from a rabid animal.
Rabies Prevention Tips
- All dogs, cats and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies. Consider vaccinating valuable livestock and horses. Animals that have frequent contact with humans should be vaccinated.
- Pet owners can reduce the possibility of pets being exposed to rabies by not letting them roam free.
- Spaying or neutering one's pet may reduce any tendency they might have to roam or fight thus reducing the chance that they will be exposed to rabies.
- Don't feed pets outside. Even empty bowls will attract wild and stray animals.
- Keep garbage securely covered. Open garbage will also attract wild or stray animals.
- Wild animals such as raccoons, bats and foxes should not be kept as pets.
- Enjoy all wild animals from a distance and teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.
- If one sees a wild animal acting aggressively, report it to city or county animal control officials.
- Report all animal bites to local animal control - Cobb County Animal Control at 770-499-4136 and Douglas County Animal Control at 770-942-5961.
