Cobb & Douglas Public Health is encouraging residents to take immediate steps to reduce contact with potentially rabid animals.
So far in 2020, a total of three animals — a kitten and a raccoon in Cobb County and a raccoon in Douglas County — have tested positive for rabies.
Rabies is caused by a virus that animals and people can get through certain exposures to the saliva or nervous tissue from a rabid animal.
It is nearly 100% fatal without proper care following exposure. Because survival is so rare following clinical signs of the virus, individuals exposed to or suspecting exposure from an animal bite should receive immediate medical attention to assess the need for vaccination and report the exposure to local animal control.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that around 40,000 U.S. residents are potentially exposed to rabies each year, requiring rabies post-exposure vaccinations. If the animal tests positive for rabies or cannot be found for quarantine or testing, a series of rabies vaccinations must be given to the exposed person to prevent the disease. The regimen consists of one dose of rabies immune globulin and four doses of rabies vaccine over a 14-day period.
Although most rabies cases occur in wildlife, some humans are exposed to the virus because of an encounter with an infected domestic animal. Keeping pets, including cats and dogs, up-to-date on vaccinations is the best way to help prevent rabies in humans and domestic animals.

Rabies Prevention Tips

  • All dogs, cats and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies. Consider vaccinating valuable livestock and horses. Animals that have frequent contact with humans should be vaccinated.
  • Pet owners can reduce the possibility of pets being exposed to rabies by not letting them roam free.
  • Spaying or neutering one's pet may reduce any tendency they might have to roam or fight thus reducing the chance that they will be exposed to rabies.
  • Don't feed pets outside. Even empty bowls will attract wild and stray animals.
  • Keep garbage securely covered. Open garbage will also attract wild or stray animals.
  • Wild animals such as raccoons, bats and foxes should not be kept as pets.
  • Enjoy all wild animals from a distance and teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.
  • If one sees a wild animal acting aggressively, report it to city or county animal control officials.
  • Report all animal bites to local animal control - Cobb County Animal Control at 770-499-4136 and Douglas County Animal Control at 770-942-5961.
For more information, visit http://www.dph.georgia.gov/rabies.
