The attorney leading the lawsuits against the Vinings and Lost Mountain cityhood efforts filed motions this week demanding the court strike down the two referendums before they are decided on May 24.
Arguing more damage would be done by allowing the “facially unconstitutional” referendums to proceed before a decision on their legality is made, attorney Allen Lightcap enjoined Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard to make haste in his ruling.
“The time to act is now before an unlawful referendum is called and voted upon,” the brief reads.
Lightcap has filed two suits arguing, in nearly identical terms, that the “city lite” model of the two cityhood efforts violates Georgia’s constitutional principle of home rule. While the original lawsuits argued the measures should be struck down, this week's motions are the plaintiffs' formal request for immediate relief in both cases. The Vinings suit was filed on behalf of Joseph Young, a Vinings resident, state lobbyist and one-time legislative director of former Gov. Roy Barnes.
The Lost Mountain suit was filed on behalf of west Cobb resident and cityhood opponent Dora Locklear, and West Cobb Advocate, a community group which in the past has been vocal on zoning issues in the area.
The East Cobb cityhood proposal has yet to face such a legal challenge, but Lightcap has said he expects one to be filed soon.
The East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain proposals, bringing more than 141,000 combined residents into new cities, are set to be considered by the voters during the May 24 primary election. A fourth referendum on a proposed city of Mableton, with another 70,000 residents, will be on the ballot in November barring a veto by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“Declaring an act unconstitutional, enjoining an election, and commanding a referendum’s removal from the ballot are all extraordinary remedies,” Lightcap wrote in his filing.
“But extraordinary remedies are demanded when the voters are misled about the effect of their vote, and taxpayer dollars are expended for a vote on a referendum that, if passed, is a dead letter and unconstitutional on its face.”
The motion calls for three possible remedies to the constitutional quandary. The first is a declaratory judgment, asking Leonard to immediately rule on any uncertainties in the case.
The second, an interlocutory injunction, asks the court to effectively block the referendums from going forward via injunction. The bills creating the cities should either be struck down entirely, or the vote should be delayed until November, allowing the Georgia Supreme Court to decide the matter in the meantime.
Finally, Lightcap seeks a writ of mandamus compelling the defendants — Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler and the county’s Board of Elections — to remove the referendum.
‘Misguided’ and 'brazenly political’
On the pro-cityhood side, another Cobb attorney has petitioned the court to join the case and defend the legality of the Vinings referendum.
James Harper III, a Vinings lawyer, identified himself as among thousands “desiring to have his voice heard through the ballot box” on the cityhood question. The brief filed by his attorney in the case, Marietta’s Bill Riley, slams Lightcap and Young’s lawsuit as a “misguided” and “brazenly political” push to “suppress the right of Vinings citizens to vote.”
A similar motion was filed earlier this week by city of Lost Mountain sponsor state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, who is seeking to join the defense of that referendum.
Like Ehrhart, Harper and Riley contend the named defendants in the case — Cobb County and the Board of Elections — can’t be relied upon to give an adequate defense of the Vinings referendum. They argue the county government has been “hostile” to the cityhood efforts, citing a letter from the East Cobb Cityhood Committee outlining the county’s alleged anti-cityhood views.
Their brief also cites Board of Elections attorney Daniel White, who told the MDJ he was unlikely to argue the merits of the cityhood bills on behalf of his client.
“Per that admission, there is currently no Defendant in this lawsuit who is expected to actually defend this lawsuit or the constitutionality of (the Vinings bill) … In political parlance, this is a ‘friendly lawsuit,’” the brief reads.
Harper and Riley further asked the court to consolidate the Vinings and Lost Mountain lawsuits given their nearly identical legal arguments.
