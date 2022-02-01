EDITOR’S NOTE: This month the MDJ is publishing a series of stories celebrating Black History Month. This article features Dr. Dana Giles, principal of Pebblebrook High School.
MABLETON — Dr. Dana Giles, principal of Pebblebrook High School, is known by everyone simply as “Dr. G.” The principal makes a point to say “Dr. G loves you” on the announcements every day. She even has T-shirts imprinted with the slogan. Some students don’t understand it as freshmen, she said, but by graduation know that she means it.
“If you zoom in on me at graduation, there’s always tears. Always tears,” Giles said in an interview.
Jayda Roach, a Pebblebrook senior, said Giles is remarkably personable.
“Even though she’s the principal and you respect her, she also kind of feels like somebody you can be comfortable with, not somebody that you’re scared of,” Roach said. “And then she’s also very good at adapting when you have very difficult situations here sometimes, and she just always knows how to handle things in the best way possible.”
Giles is in the midst of her third year leading Pebblebrook. Her office is adorned with framed degrees, “G” letters, and even a student’s art that features the slogan. On her desk, a nameplate reads “Girl Boss.”
Prior to taking the Pebblebrook job, Giles served as principal of Lindley Middle School, which feeds into Pebblebrook, for two years. Some Pebblebrook juniors and seniors have known her since before high school, having been at Lindley when she was principal there.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in South Carolina, Giles is an only child from a large family. Her father had 10 siblings, her mother had 13. On her mother’s side, nine of those 13 aunts and uncles are educators.
After graduating from Columbia College, Giles came to Cobb to attend Life University and become a chiropractor. But she wasn’t happy there, and realized it wasn’t what she wanted to pursue.
“My mother reminded me, ‘Hey, don’t forget that there’s this education piece that’s calling you and waiting for you,’” Giles said.
To that end, she followed in the family footsteps, going back to school and earning a master’s in science education from Georgia State. She went to teach science in Atlanta Public Schools, then switched to Cobb’s McEachern High, where she taught biology, chemistry and physics.
Along the way, Giles earned two more advanced degrees from Kennesaw State University and Argosy University. Her first foray into administration was at South Cobb High, overseeing the school’s research and medical sciences magnet program.
Next came one-year stints at Floyd Middle and Dodgen Middle before going to Lindley, her first principal position.
Giles now tries to mentor her colleagues, to help them navigate their own careers.
Paige Roberts, co-department chair for Pebblebrook’s math department, has worked at the school for four years. Giles has been a mentor for her, she said.
“Coming in as a young teacher … you might not know which route you want to go, and how you want to fulfill your career … she helps you figure out that path, for sure. … She’s taught at different levels, so it’s a whole lot easier to speak to someone who has all of that experience, and you’re just not out here making bad decisions.”
Starting STEAM programs
As principal, Giles has sought to increase programs for advanced students at both the middle and high school level. Using her background in science education, Giles founded STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) at Lindley and Pebblebrook during her tenure.
“Both academies … were created to support the opportunities for students to engage in a more rigorous line of education. By exploring (STEAM), by providing them with problem-based learning, giving them real-life scenarios, having them work through that, through the content, exposing them to careers and field trips in science,” Giles said. “We know that students of color, and girls or women, have the lowest representation in those areas. So we wanted to make sure that we targeted and supported those subgroups in particular.”
Pebblebrook is perhaps best known for its magnet arts academy — the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts — which offers training in dance, vocal music, drama and technical theater for students who are accepted. While schools across the district offer performing arts programs, the center is meant for those students seeking specialized instruction, who want to pursue a career in the arts.
The rigorous program demands a lot from students, Giles said, but rewards them with the training to secure arts scholarships in college. Some of those students have gone on to perform on the world’s biggest stages, making the center a point of pride for Pebblebrook’s students and alumni.
“Everybody knows somebody who came through Pebblebrook. … If they don’t know anyone who’s been at Pebblebrook, they know of someone, or they’ve seen a product of something that we do,” Giles said. “Because our graduates perform all over the world — in movies, theater, Broadway — what it does is it expands Pebblebrook High School out of small Mableton, and it makes us an international force.”
Roach, a dance student at the center, hopes to continue studying dance in college, along with pre-med.
As Roach posed for a photo with her principal, she told Giles that she’d just been accepted to Howard University. An ecstatic Giles hugged Roach as she congratulated her.
“It’s a beautiful transition,” Giles said of watching her students grow up. “It’s the best job in the world. It really is.”
Opportunities, not challenges
Pebblebrook qualifies for federal Title I funding, which requires a school’s student body to be 40% or more low-income. Giles doesn’t like to use the term “Title I school,” preferring “school that receives Title I funding.” It’s part of her philosophy of “changing the narrative” — instilling community pride, and not letting a school’s challenges define it.
“Pebblebrook is never a challenge,” Giles said. “Pebblebrook is always an opportunity. Always. We never, ever consider anything that we face, other than the opportunity to be better.”
The school’s graduation rate, 76.9%, is lower than Cobb’s (87.2%) and the statewide rate (83.7%).
But Giles is proud that Pebblebrook has been on an upswing in recent years. From 2019 to 2021, the graduation rate increased by six percentage points, according to state data. At Pebblebrook, 18% of students who graduate are first-generation high school graduates, Giles said.
“It is a beautifully diverse school filled with students who have dreams and hopes and desires for a better future,” Giles said. “And this entire community is passionate about Pebblebrook High School.
To stay integrated with the community, Giles said the school partners with faith organizations, as well as community groups such as the Mableton Improvement Coalition, which is seeking to attract new investment to the area.
“These businesses that are coming in understand that the schools are the core of the community, and that the expectation is that it’s a symbiotic relationship in terms of giving and taking,” Giles said.
Adjusting amid the pandemic
The pandemic brought upheaval to every school. Pebblebrook, like others in Cobb, responded by pivoting to technology. But it also had to use resources to check on students at home, working to combat food insecurity and other issues.
Any break in instruction causes regression, Giles said. That problem is more severe in schools that receive Title I funds, she said, citing, for instance, less reading at home or a lack of early access to pre-kindergarten.
Pebblebrook had to be strategic to respond during COVID, using every tool at its disposal.
“The resources that we have through Title I funds, we have academic coaches, we’re able to hire more teachers. We offer free tutoring with transportation. So we used every single resource that we could to address and to reach those students,” Giles said.
The school also contacts employers where students work to ask them to work with the school, to ensure students that work have the time to balance their job and schooling.
Those efforts are ongoing, she said, and also existed before the pandemic. Because of high transiency in Mableton, the school is used to students coming and going, and accustomed to evaluating students to see if they need to catch up.
“If an apartment is $100 less, they’re going to pick up and move,” Giles said. “Because that $100 could be more in their pocket in terms of food. They’re going to pick up and move if they don’t have a car, and now they have to get closer to their jobs. They make life decisions. And when you’re making life decisions, it does impact their students, their children. And we respect that, which is why we know that (new) students come to us throughout the year.”
Aside from the academic challenges, Giles said she sought to maintain the social part of schooling as best she could.
“We were so creative,” she said. “If you go to my Instagram, we were doing things like virtual spirit weeks, virtual dances, just doing something to help them feel the connection.”
Giles breaks down her philosophy into head work, hard work and heart work.
Head work is the knowledge she’s gained from her own degrees and professional development. Hard work is the business of working daily to improve academic performance.
“Things that may be out in the community, how are you going to make connections, how are you going to build better relationships with your feeder schools … changing the narrative of some of our Black and brown students, changing the narrative of communities of parents who may not want to be as involved, the way that we would like them to be. That’s the hard work,” Giles said.
But it’s the heart work, she said, that binds the community together. Those are things such as recognizing honor roll students, or finding resources to help a student go to prom, or hiring an engagement coordinator to reach students who have disengaged from school.
“There are stories every single year that walk across that stage, that the audience would never know. They’re stories of students who persevered,” Giles said.
Looking forward
Pebblebrook’s facilities are in the midst of a major overhaul, funded by the countywide education sales tax. Once complete, the school will have a new gym and new theater. There will also be 70 new classrooms, which will be used for career technology classes such as the cosmetology program, JROTC program, and classes in graphic arts, business and science. The school has recently received new stadium seating, turf and a fieldhouse, too.
“And it’s time, it’s time as one of the oldest schools in Cobb County School District, one of the oldest buildings, we’re so grateful for the investment. I just cannot wait.”
