As the legal battle continues between Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, Mt. Bethel has subpoenaed a church member as part of its discovery efforts, and several motions from both sides will receive a hearing in the coming weeks.
A Feb. 10 subpoena for a church member who is not a party in the lawsuit ordered the member to preserve records of any communications between the member and North Georgia Conference employees, Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, the press, the conference’s public relations firm or Rev. Steven Usry, the conference-appointed pastor that Mt. Bethel leaders have sidelined.
A deposition with the member was originally scheduled for Feb. 23, but has been rescheduled twice and is now planned for March 16.
Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark has scheduled a hearing the day before the deposition, March 15, to consider several motions.
Then, during the week of April 25, a hearing is planned to consider the requests, filed by both sides, seeking injunctions. Mt. Bethel is asking the judge to issue an order to let congregants vote on disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church, while the conference is asking for the judge to order a transfer of Mt. Bethel’s assets to the conference.
Subpoena creates controversy
Mt. Bethel’s lawyers last fall began sending out notices to preserve and produce relevant communications and documents to conference officials. The conference has since provided tens of thousands of documents to Mt. Bethel.
Notices sent to non-parties, however, has made some Mt. Bethel members uneasy.
In addition to subpoenaing a church member, Mt. Bethel has issued discovery requests to other non-parties, asking them to produce documents.
In a Feb. 18 email to congregants, Robert Ingram, a lawyer for Mt. Bethel, said the subpoenas and document requests are not “accusatory, nor should assumptions be drawn based upon them.” While they may be inconvenient, they’re important for preserving facts, he said.
“The fact that somebody has been deposed doesn’t mean that person did anything wrong, it just means that the lawyer thinks they may have relevant information,” Ingram told the MDJ.
Friends of Mt. Bethel, a group of congregants opposed to disaffiliation, sent out an email on Feb. 22 saying Mt. Bethel’s leadership and lawyers are “go(ing) after” members who have nothing to do with the suit.
“Yes, church members’ private communications with members of the North Georgia Conference, including Dr. Usry, are now in the hands of the very people some of these members were likely writing or speaking about. Further, our leadership has no legal obligation to treat these materials as confidential, and they are not doing so,” the Friends of Mt. Bethel message reads.
Tom Cauthorn, a lawyer representing the conference, was not surprised that Mt. Bethel’s lawyers were issuing subpoenas and document requests. That’s just part of being diligent and representing one’s client, he said.
“I’ve known all three of those lawyers for a long, long time … They’re excellent attorneys,” Cauthorn said. “And I would be surprised that excellent attorneys wouldn’t conduct discovery. … I know the general public hates it. Nobody likes to sit down for a deposition.”
Background
Central to the dispute is an internecine war among conservative and progressive factions of the UMC, which is fracturing over issues of LGBTQ marriage and ordination of LGBTQ priests. Mt. Bethel falls on the conservative side, and is closely affiliated with the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group of conservative UMC churches planning a split from the UMC.
The UMC was expected to vote on splitting the denomination at its 2020 general conference. That conference was supposed to take place later this year, but the UMC announced Thursday that it was being postponed until 2024.
Also Thursday, the Wesleyan Covenant Association announced that its new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, would launch in May.
“Many United Methodists have grown impatient with a denomination clearly struggling to function effectively at the general church level,” said Keith Boyette, the WCA’s president, in a press release. “Theologically conservative local churches and annual conferences want to be free of divisive and destructive debates, and to have the freedom to move forward together. We are confident many existing congregations will join the new Global Methodist Church in waves over the next few years, and new church plants will sprout up as faithful members exit the UM Church and coalesce into new congregations.”
Boyette, a Virginia lawyer and clergyman, is part of Mt. Bethel’s legal team in the lawsuit.
Mt. Bethel, which dates back more than 175 years, is the largest church in the North Georgia conference, with about 9,000 members. It also operates Mt. Bethel Christian Academy. The value of Mt. Bethel’s assets are about $35.7 million, per conference data.
The conference is a regional body that governs nearly 800 Methodist churches in Georgia.
The feud between Mt. Bethel and regional administrators of the UMC broke out in April, when Haupert-Johnson reassigned Mt. Bethel’s then-Senior Pastor Jody Ray (Methodist pastors are periodically reassigned by their bishops, a tradition of “itinerancy” that dates back centuries). Mt. Bethel leaders and congregants mounted a public campaign against Ray’s reassignment, saying the bishop had not properly consulted with Mt. Bethel and suggesting the move was punishment for Ray’s conservative beliefs.
Haupert-Johnson has vehemently denied those claims. She tapped Rev. Usry, himself a conservative pastor, to replace Ray.
Shortly after came Mt. Bethel’s announcement that it planned to disaffiliate from the UMC. Ray relinquished his UMC credentials and was hired by Mt. Bethel as CEO and lead preacher.
After mediation efforts failed, the conference’s trustees last September sued Mt. Bethel, alleging it had violated the laws that govern the UMC and asking the judge to order Mt. Bethel to transfer its assets to the conference.
“The (UMC) Book of Discipline simply provides that immediately upon a declaration of exigent circumstances, ownership of all of the assets of the local church passes to the trustees of the conference,” Cauthorn said.
Mt. Bethel’s leadership has said that the bishop sued Mt. Bethel to prevent it from leaving the denomination with its assets secured. Church law includes a mechanism through which local churches can legally retain assets after disaffiliation, if they do so for reasons of conscience relating to LGBTQ issues.
“Some people are alleging that the leadership doesn’t properly speak for the church. Well, if that’s true, the best way to determine what the church wants is to let them vote,” Ingram said.
