MARIETTA — Democracy ran at a slow trickle Wednesday, with a small number of citizens turning out for the first day of early voting in the June 21 runoff elections.
Over the course of several hours, the MDJ observed fewer than 20 voters at Cobb County’s main elections office, which was the only early voting location open.
The elections will settle party nominations for several statewide offices, including Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner, and insurance commissioner.
In the 6th Congressional District, meanwhile, Republicans will choose between Jake Evans and Dr. Rich McCormick to carry their party’s banner.
That race was what brought Tricia and Jenny McLeer out to the polls, who both said they were backing McCormick in his congressional bid.
“I like his positions on things, and he seems a little tamer than the other gentleman,” said Jenny McLeer. “The ads you get in the mail are just egregious. I wish we could have everyone calm down.”
Lynne Robinson, meanwhile, said she specifically turned out to support state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, for secretary of state.
“I would like there to be more openness to voting, less restrictions to voting — I think that’s very important,” she told the MDJ. “I would like more voting rights, and more of a social safety net for the citizens of Georgia.”
Elections Director Janine Eveler said she was out of the office for much of Wednesday but had not heard of any issues at the sole polling place. The number of voters who cast ballots Wednesday was not available before press time.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs likewise said she’d not heard of any hiccups. Her Democratic counterpart, Jacquelyn Bettadapur, said the same.
The smooth and sleepy day at the polls contrasted with the first days of early voting in the primary elections, when more than a hundred ballots were affected by encoding errors in Cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.