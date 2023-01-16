From left: Ursula Thomas, head of the National Pan-Hellenic Conference of Cobb County, and Ben Williams, head of the Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speak at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Ben Williams, head of the Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference, cruises through the Marietta Square as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
A broad coalition of civic groups marched to the Marietta Square Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Chart Riggall
Attendees march in Marietta's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Cobb Democrats Chairman Erick Allen speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
Participants in Marietta's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday came on horseback, muscle cars, and convertibles.
Chart Riggall
Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at the Marietta Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Participants in Marietta's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday came in vehicles of all shapes and sizes.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Members of BUY Cobb march in Marietta's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha march in Marietta's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
Members of the Al Tariq Prince Hall Shriners march in Marietta's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday.
Chart Riggall
MARIETTA — The streets around the Square were jam-packed Monday as the Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) brought hundreds to its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
The joyful procession through downtown was the first held since before the pandemic.
Led by the Cobb SCLC and the Al Tariq Prince Hall Shriners, the parade brought together a broad coalition including civil rights advocates, fraternities, and sororities to celebrate King’s legacy.
Attendees rode down Atlanta Street in muscle cars, convertibles, and on horseback, circling the Square before a rally in Glover Park.
Ben Williams, head of the Cobb SCLC, said the holiday was an occasion to raise civic awareness and participation and continue the fight for voting rights.
“The power of our vote to influence policy change is for real,” Williams said. “The power of our organization — if we operate as a fist, rather than fingers on a hand — is awaiting us.”
Marching alongside the SCLC were groups including local churches, the Cobb County Democracy Center, Blacks United for Youth (BUY) Cobb, and a number of Greek organizations united under the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Cobb County.
Said Mario Eury of the Al Tariq Prince Hall Shriners, “It’s an honor to serve in this capacity, as we come out to celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King on this day of service.”
