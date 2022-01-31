SMYRNA — Demonstrators gathered outside Aunt Fanny’s Cabin Monday, calling for the city to preserve the dilapidated 19th century structure in honor of its namesake, Fanny Williams.
“We do not want to continue to erase the history of our people,” said Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of the Cobb County chapter of the NAACP. “She was very significant, she was a freedom fighter, she was an advocate.”
The cabin, which sits in downtown Smyrna next to the Smyrna History Museum, once housed a restaurant that glorified the antebellum South and featured racist caricatures. But the group that held the news conference, the Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, argues that it is part of Smyrna history, and should be used to honor the woman the restaurant was named for.
Williams was the housekeeper of Smyrna’s wealthy Campbell family and credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb, taking on the Ku Klux Klan and helping to found the county’s first all-Black hospital.
“Although people say Fanny Williams didn’t own this house — it was owned by the Campbell family, which was a white family — she owned it, because it wouldn’t be Aunt Fanny’s Cabin if it wasn’t for Fanny Williams,” said former Smyrna Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, Smyrna’s first Black council member.
Adopting the recommendation of a task force that was set up to determine the cabin’s fate, the Smyrna City Council voted 4-2 in December to either give away the cabin or demolish it. The council resolved to wait until Feb. 1 to see if a private individual or group would take on the responsibility of the home and move it elsewhere. The cabin would be given away for free, as long as the individual or group paid to move it. If the city doesn’t receive any “acceptable proposals” by end-of-business Tuesday, the building will be razed.
Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ Monday afternoon that the city had not received any proposals to move and preserve the structure.
“There has been no historic preservation group or otherwise come forward. No private citizen has come forward. No GoFundMe has been set up, nothing. We haven’t received anything. Just a few soft inquiries,” Norton said.
Norton said he supports the council’s December decision. The city’s building inspector determined the house was too dangerous to remain open in its current condition, having suffered water damage. The city moved the cabin to its current location after the restaurant folded in the 1990s, but did not build a foundation for it, which led to further damage. Norton said the building, which most recently served as the city’s welcome center, “hasn’t been touched since the late ’90s.”
The estimated price tag to renovate it is $400,000.
“And I don’t think that it’s a responsible use of taxpayer funds to renovate that portion of the old restaurant,” Norton said.
At the news conference, however, preservation supporters pointed to the city spending $3.1 million to purchase and renovate the historic Reed House, located just down the street, which was built in 1910.
“We’ve done it with other buildings on this same street,” said Eldren Morrison, the pastor of Shaw Temple AME Zion Church. “We’ve done it in other areas of our community. … It’s meaningful to our community and it’s time for us to preserve it. It’s a shame that we’ve allowed it to get to disrepair.”
The city’s expense to renovate the Reed House led Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch to vote against the December decision, even as he acknowledged its poor condition. One other council member joined him — Susan Wilkinson, who attended Monday’s news conference.
“I do remember hearing some of the quotes as far as what it would take to renovate the cabin … I think that is not unreasonable for the city to consider that as an option,” Wilkinson said. “But I think I would like to hear more from the community.”
Blackburn argued the city wants to be rid of the house because it’s “embarrassing to them.” Smyrna resident Karen Shockley said the city should postpone any decisions until May, out of respect for Black History Month (February) and Women’s History Month (March).
“Fanny Williams and this cabin were married, and it wasn’t always the best marriage … I don’t want to see a woman of her character rolled out once a year,” said Smyrna resident Pat Burns.
For Blackburn, Williams’ story cannot be told without preserving the cabin. The structure should be used, she said, to show future generations the way Smyrna once was, and where it is now.
Norton said that everyone, on both sides of the debate, supports memorializing Williams. If the cabin is demolished, the city plans to honor her in some way on the site.
“Some of the folks that are advocating that it be saved are saying that it ought to be used as a teaching tool for the way Smyrna used to be … but I believe you can teach those things without that building. It doesn’t have to be that building as the focal point.”
