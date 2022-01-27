ATLANTA — Lawmakers and advocates for a new city in west Cobb joked ahead of a committee hearing Thursday that they were on “mountain time.”
That’d be the city of Lost Mountain, which cleared its first legislative subcommittee Thursday all but unanimously— state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, was the lone dissenting vote.
Receiving unanimous approval was another cityhood initiative, the proposal from state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, to incorporate a city of Vinings. Both bills will move next week to a full committee hearing.
Borrowing a line from advocates of other cityhood movements, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, Lost Mountain’s lead sponsor, called it “a relatively simple bill.” She also echoed her colleague and co-sponsor, Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in arguing the city would “bring government closer to the residents of that part of the county.”
Spanning nearly 9 miles north to south in west Cobb, Lost Mountain would bring about 65,000 residents into the “city-lite.” The moniker refers to the limited slate of services the city would offer, including zoning, code enforcement, parks, and sanitation. The main driver, advocates said when they unveiled the plan last year, was slowing the pace of development in the county’s most rural reaches.
Ehrhart said that unlike other movements the legislature is considering, “We have not had a single group of people, really, not even any individuals, voice their concerns or be opposed to the city.”
Added Georgia school board member Scott Johnson of west Cobb, who has helped spearhead the Lost Mountain cityhood movement: “I’ll tell you what I have heard — we’ve had folks that say, ‘Why can’t you draw me into the boundaries?’”
The Cobb County government, which sent representatives to Atlanta earlier this month to raise concerns about the implications of east Cobb becoming a city, did not do the same Thursday.
“I’ve heard from my Commissioner Keli Gambrill favorably, but I have not heard from anyone else on the commission. So certainly, I think that if the commission chair or anyone else had a concern about the effect of the city on the commission, I would have thought that I would have heard from them — and I have not,” Ehrhart said.
Williams said she worried about the cumulative effect the cityhood movements would have on county government, particularly from one as large as Lost Mountain.
“I want to see what’s going to be left of Cobb if all four cities pass. Vinings, to me, felt different. (It’s) a tiny little area. It really does feel like a little city to me … but this is just, this is huge,” she said, gesturing toward the map.
Vinings
Introducing his proposal to bring about 7,000 residents into a new city of Vinings, Carson said the county’s smallest cityhood effort should be proportionally less contentious.
“We're talking about a number of cities here at the Gold Dome … but this one — and I understand cities can be controversial. This one really should not have near as much controversy,” Carson said.
Like Lost Mountain, his proposal is also less ambitious than east Cobb’s, which is seeking to build out its own public safety infrastructure. The only services the city would provide are zoning, code enforcement, and parks. And, Carson added, the opportunity for residents “to control their own destiny.”
Thursday’s hearing was largely uncontentious. The only pushback Carson received was from Williams, who asked if Carson would be willing to push back the planned referendum from May to November. Carson replied that he’d reconsider the date if it became absolutely necessary, but otherwise, he’s planning to move forward in four months’ time.
That will allow the city to put its mayor and four-person council on the ballot in November, if the referendum succeeds.
Taryn Bowman, a member of the city’s exploratory committee, said Thursday that pollster Landmark Communications had found 71% of the city’s residents to support putting cityhood on the ballot.
“Most of the community think they already live in a city,” Carson said, “they just write their checks for taxes to the Cobb County government in Marietta.”
