Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin. Pictured: Mathew Trainer takes a selfie with a classmate.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin. Pictured: Mathew Trainer takes a selfie with a classmate.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Walton High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies at Kennesaw State University. Pictured: Kimberlyn Nicholson waits for her class to move into the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Walton High School’s Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Kennesaw State University. Pictured: Tatiana and Martin Molina, with their infant daughter Giuliana, watch for her graduating brother Nicholas Beltran.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School's Class of 2023 queue outside the the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Graduating seniors from Walton High School’s Class of 2023 queue outside the the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center Wednesday night as they wait for commencement ceremonies to begin.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
Walton High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Kennesaw State University.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Walton High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Kennesaw State University.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Walton High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Kennesaw State University.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Walton High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Kennesaw State University.
Robin Rayne for the MDJ
Walton High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Kennesaw State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.