A more infectious strain of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom has been found in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health.
“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” department head Dr. Katheen Toomey said in a statement. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”
The strain was found in an 18-year-old Georgia resident. A department news release did not say where the man lives.
"Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus," according to the release. "So far, there is no evidence that the B.1.1.7 variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death."
(1) comment
More vaccine please.....
