Toomey-vaccine-980x653.jpg

Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey (right) receives the COVID-19 vaccine as Gov. Brian Kemp (left) watches on Dec. 17, 2020. (Kemp Twitter photo)

A more infectious strain of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom has been found in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health. 

“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” department head Dr. Katheen Toomey said in a statement. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”

The strain was found in an 18-year-old Georgia resident. A department news release did not say where the man lives. 

"Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus," according to the release. "So far, there is no evidence that the B.1.1.7 variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death."

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
1
1

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BHSGRAD
Howard Peterson

More vaccine please.....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.