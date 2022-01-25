Mike Boyce, the former chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners from 2016 to 2020, has died at 72.
His death was confirmed by his wife, Judy Boyce.
“Mike Boyce, my husband, passed away peacefully today in South Bend after suffering unrecoverable strokes that began at home on Jan. 14. He was beloved by his family and friends. He was a man of God who always put other people first,” Judy Boyce wrote in a statement to the MDJ.
Boyce was hospitalized in Indiana last week after suffering two strokes. Boyce and his wife have been in Indiana as fellows in the Inspired Leadership Initiative at Boyce’s alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.
“He earned his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame and was thrilled to return this past fall to participate in the school’s Inspired Leadership Initiative program,” Judy Boyce wrote. “He had never been happier than he was in the past few months, participating in this program, bicycling to campus and interacting with and mentoring students. He was having the time of his life.
“He was born in Brawley, California, on Sept. 1, 1949. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2001 after a career of more than 30 years, then had various government and military contract positions before serving as chairman of Cobb County from 2017 to 2020.
“He is also survived by his three children, five grandchildren, two brothers and countless other family members and friends who will always cherish his memory.”
Former Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who served with Boyce on the commission, said the family plans to hold a Catholic service in Indiana before holding a memorial service in Cobb. No dates have been set.
“I know that he gave his all during his time as chairman, just like he gave tons to the people at our church and around the community,” Ott said. “And I think he will be missed.”
The Boyces’ fellowship at Notre Dame began in August 2021 and was supposed to run through May of this year. In an interview with the MDJ prior to his departure for the Hoosier state, Boyce said, “It’ll be just like going to school for a year,” adding he and Judy would be auditing courses as well as mentoring students.
Boyce was elected in 2016 after defeating incumbent Republican Chairman Tim Lee in a primary election, which many saw as a repudiation of Lee’s controversial deal to bring the Atlanta Braves to Cobb.
Four years later, Boyce lost his reelection to Democratic Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, one of several county offices that flipped blue in 2020.
Boyce’s friends and family had been providing updates on the website CaringBridge.
“I wanted to let you know that Judy and Mike’s family feel the love and prayers you are directing their way,” said the most recent post, made on Jan. 24.
Judy Boyce said memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Michael H. Boyce Memorial Fund. Gifts may be made online at https://giving.nd.edu/Boyce, by phone at 574-631-5150, or by mail. The address: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.