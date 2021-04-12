CUMBERLAND — The Marietta Daily Journal's annual Citizen of the Year award went to Cobb County's frontline healthcare workers, MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III announced Monday.
In his announcement, Brumby recognized the historic challenges faced by healthcare workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and commended their dedication as vaccines continue to be administered in Cobb and across Georgia.
Breaking with the traditional recognition of an individual Cobb Countian, Brumby presented the award at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting held at the Cobb Galleria. In attendance were Gov. Brian Kemp, local business leaders, and other elected officials.
The MDJ has presented its Citizen of the Year award since 1963. Past recipients have included former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, former Gov. Roy Barnes, and former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines.
