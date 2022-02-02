The Marietta Station offices, Marietta Square Market food hall and several retail storefronts along Church Street have been sold by Marietta’s Eubanks family to an Atlanta-based real estate firm. The sale was confirmed by the purchaser, Bridger Properties.
The sale includes roughly 97,000 square feet of building space, said Jack Arnold, the firm’s co-founder and principal. Bridger will own the historic industrial buildings (now used as offices), nearby retail buildings along Church Street, the pedestrian bridge that spans the railroad tracks, the food hall and the parking lot just north of the food hall.
Property at 93 Church Street was sold for $9.9 million, according to Cobb County property records. Asked about the sale price, the investors declined to say, citing a confidentiality agreement.
Arnold and Merritt Lancaster, Bridger’s other co-founder/principal, said there were no plans to radically alter the properties.
“We want to sort of honor and maintain the character, the legacy of these properties,” Arnold said in an interview. “They’re fantastic properties, they’re iconic, they’re landmark properties in Marietta. And then, find ways where we can add value, and find some interesting activations that we can sort of bring to the properties to even further improve them.”
Bridger will own, but not operate, the food hall. The majority of the space the firm purchased is used for offices, and the investors said they expect that to remain the case. Use of the pedestrian bridge, which is privately owned but open for public use, will remain the same.
The investors hinted that change may be coming for some of the retail space along Church Street.
“We do have some opportunities for our retail space facing Church Street,” Arnold said.
Those spaces currently include RobertKent Galleries, RE/MAX Pure, Lenny’s Hair Salon, Marietta Spice Mill, be yoga and Sarah Liz Boutique.
“We're not looking to change or demolish or redevelop anything at this point. I think what we do, what we are excited about doing, is we spend a lot of time thinking about our tenants and the mix of tenants and how we activate existing spaces,” Lancaster said. “So, if you were to think about anything being different, it would just simply be perhaps, you know, some further activation of the spaces that we do.”
The deal has been in the works for over a year, the investors said.
“My view of Atlanta in general is that it's really a combination of neighborhoods,” Lancaster said. “And we view Marietta as — obviously it's its own city — but it's very much its own neighborhood and its own market. What we've seen through COVID and really before that is, we believe that people are generally living in their own sort of micro markets as much as they possibly can. And this is one that we think has a lot of strengths as it relates to the physical presence and the demographics and everything else that Marietta has. It’s a dynamic place.”
According to Marietta Station’s website, three historic buildings were built in the 19th century by J.R. Brumby to manufacture products for the Marietta Chair Company. They were used for various industrial purposes over the years. In 1980, they were united under the Marietta Station banner and converted into offices.
Developers converted a 1960s warehouse in 2019 to create the Marietta Square Market, the wildly popular food hall.
