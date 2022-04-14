MARIETTA — An embattled property off South Marietta Parkway will remain vacant, for now at least, after the Marietta council rejected a plan by owner Waleed Jaraysi to build a four-story building and decorative tower there.
Jaraysi had sought a handful of variances from the council to build “Nazareth Tower,” a four-story, 22,800-square-foot building at 555 Commerce Avenue, near the intersection of South Marietta Parkway and Franklin Gateway.
The council voted 5-2 Wednesday night to reject the request. Council members Joseph Goldstein and Andy Morris voted to grant the variances.
The city has history with this property. In the early 2000s, Jaraysi spent years unsuccessfully fighting the city in various courts after a previous attempt to build a multi-story building there stalled.
Jaraysi first received permission from the council to build a wedding hall on the site in 2005. But the same year, the city halted construction on the building after discovering the structure being built was nearly triple the size of the 8,700-square-foot building that had been approved.
The city sued Jaraysi in 2007, petitioning the court to declare the building a public nuisance and order it demolished. A Cobb County Superior Court judge granted the city permission to demolish the building in 2010 and issued a restraining order barring Jaraysi from interfering with the demolition.
By the end of the saga, the U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of Georgia, the Cobb Superior Court, the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court had all either ruled against Jaraysi or declined to hear his case. Jaraysi also was ordered to pay the city tens of thousands of dollars for its legal fees.
Latest proposal
Jaraysi, who owns the neighboring Nazareth Plaza strip mall, had indicated that the first floor of the building would contain some sort of retail, the second floor would have a restaurant, and the third and fourth floors would be offices.
Had it been approved, the building would have included a 23-foot decorative tower on top, described by Kevin Moore, Jaraysi’s attorney, as a “branding opportunity.”
Jaraysi, a Christian Arab, hails from Nazareth, Israel.
The tower would have been a “replica version of the Nazareth steeple, or tower, that is a true symbol of Nazareth, which is the owner’s hometown,” Moore said.
There seemed to be uncertainty around the design of the decorative tower. The site plan included a plain cross-section of the building. Councilman Johnny Walker asked Moore if he had any better images that would give an idea of its appearance — Moore did not.
“When he (Jaraysi) told me, he said ‘just Google it,’” Moore said. “If you Google Nazareth, the images that come up are of that steeple.”
Donald Barth, who speaks at nearly every City Council meeting, was the only citizen to comment during the public hearing.
“Variances like this are dangerous … This is the gateway to Marietta by the way, you're coming in on the Loop off the interstate, and what are you gonna see? We don’t know yet.”
Jaraysi needed variances from the council to waive setback requirements along South Marietta Parkway, reduce the number of required parking spots from 89 to 69, and allow the maximum building height to be 92 feet, instead of 75 feet. Only the first 75 feet would have been occupied — the rest of the height would owe to the decorative tower.
Moore cast the variances as a way for the city to improve the property, which is located in a high-traffic area and currently serves no purpose.
“We believe that with the granting of these variances, it allows this property to finally move forward, and actually be a positive contributor to the city's economy, instead of being dormant for a decade,” Moore said.
Most council members expressed no opinion before voting, but the mayor made his feelings clear.
“This city put in $56 million on Franklin Road,” Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin said before the vote. “And I think the ordinance is well-contemplated. I just don’t think these are fair to all the people that have invested money on Franklin Road … I think we ought to deny these.”
Jaraysi couldn't be reached for comment by press time.
