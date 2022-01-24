After months of discussion, local governments across Cobb are inching closer toward regulating short-term rental properties such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Officials say the largely unregulated properties operate without oversight. In some cases, residents have complained of trash, noise, illegal parking and other quality-of-life issues generated by short-term rentals.
The Marietta City Council will discuss a proposed new ordinance Tuesday night concerning short-term rentals. At the same time, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on its 2022 code amendments, which include restrictions on short-term rentals, among other things. The city of Smyrna, meanwhile, has a committee working on legislation, and is expected to vote on an ordinance in the coming months.
In Georgia, regulation of short-term rental apps falls almost entirely on municipal governments. The only state law concerning the issue, which went into effect last year, requires the platforms to pay local hotel-motel taxes and state fees.
Marietta
Following up on talks from last fall, Marietta city staff have created a draft ordinance that a council committee will discuss Tuesday.
Staff researched 15 other cities and counties in Georgia, identifying nine common regulations used to manage short-term rentals.
Under the proposed Marietta ordinance, short-term rental proprietors would have to:
- Obtain a business license;
- Obtain a newly created short-term rental permit;
- Comply with building codes;
- Comply with fire safety codes;
- Meet certain parking standards;
- Limit stays to less than 30 days;
- Have a designated local contact agent to address issues;
- Comply with occupancy limits.
Overnight occupancy would be limited to two guests per bedroom plus two additional guests per residence. Daytime occupancy would be limited to the overnight restrictions, plus six people.
The city would also impose penalties for proprietors who violate the ordinance.
City Manager Bill Bruton said at a meeting last fall that the city has no way of knowing how many short-term rentals are in the city, or where they are. Council members expressed support then for holding the rentals to the same standards as other small businesses.
The occupancy restrictions would also help prevent future problems with so-called “party houses,” when houses are rented out by guests to throw parties, Daniel Cummings, the city’s economic development manager, told the MDJ.
If passed, the city will need to contract with a private company that can identify the short-term rentals in the city, to bring them into compliance. Cummings said violators could be subject to fines or revocation of their license.
“It is a challenge in order to do that, because there’s been no reason to report up to this time,” Cummings said.
The Marietta City Council will discuss the issue at its Judicial Legislative Committee meeting Tuesday night. Committee meetings begin at 5:15 p.m. and are held in council chambers at City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street.
Cobb County
The county is in the midst of its annual code amendment process, and short-term rentals are in commissioners’ crosshairs.
If a new ordinance is approved, the county would enact restrictions similar to what Marietta is proposing — property owners would have to obtain business licenses, designate a local agent for contact, abide by occupancy and vehicle limits.
Cobb is also proposing a three-strike system for violators. The first violation would be punished with a $500 fine, the second with a $750 fine, and the third with revoking the license. Operating without a business license would result in a $500 fine, per day.
Cobb officials share similar concerns as Marietta officials. County Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said at a meeting last year that Cobb doesn’t know much about how many short-term rentals are operating in the county. But problems have resulted from party houses being run in residential neighborhoods, with trash piling up and parked cars blocking traffic.
Commissioners will discuss the rentals, as well as other code amendments, at a public hearing Tuesday night at 7 p.m., and again on Feb. 8., in the commissioners meeting room, 100 Cherokee Street.
Smyrna
The Smyrna City Council created a committee last year to craft a short-term rental ordinance. Councilman Glenn Pickens, who chairs the committee, said the committee has met several times and hopes to bring a proposal to the full council in the next few months.
A city-funded analysis last year found that Smyrna had 253 properties available for short-term rental. Of the listed properties, 60% were single-family homes and 80% offered the full unit to renters. The other 20% offered only a room or portion of a given property.
The Smyrna council proposed an ordinance that would require proprietors to obtain a license and notify nearby properties of their plans. The ordinance may also include a three-strike provision, similar to the Cobb proposal.
One provision Smyrna is considering has proved particularly controversial — properties would only be allowed to be rented out 180 days of the year.
“That's their (Airbnb hosts) biggest one that they don't like … but on the other side, the homeowners like that part of it because then it limits the amount of transition that they have in their neighborhood,” Pickens said.
The committee will likely meet one or two more times before bringing an ordinance to the full council for consideration, Pickens said.
